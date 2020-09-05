Paul Verhoeven’s Total Recall turns 30 this year, and Lionsgate are celebrating by putting out a 3-disc 4K Ultra HD Steelbook Combo Pack of the movie, which includes Blu-ray and Digital versions, as well as a standalone Digital 4K Ultra HD release. The Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring sci-fi classic has a great visual aesthetic and a mix of early CGI and practical special effects, so we’d hope that the revamped picture will look particularly impressive.

The new 4K copy was made from the original 35mm negative by STUDIOCANAL, with Verhoeven involved in the restoration. Indeed, the director had this to say about how pleased he is with the finished product:

“I just saw the 4K presentation of my movie and it’s absolutely wonderful what STUDIOCANAL and the restoration team have done. There is so much detail you could say it is three dimensional. Bravo! I hope many people go and see the movie.”

Total Recall's Getting A 30th Anniversary 4K Steelbook Release 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In terms of bonus features, the Combo Pack has an exclusive documentary about the making of the film, and two new featurettes. Other notable special content includes an audio commentary with Verhoeven and Schwarzenegger, as well as familiar DVD content like the theatrical trailer. Fans will also get Total Recall in Dolby Vision, which is particularly capable of providing rich colours and contrasts. The 4K Combo similarly uses Dolby Atmos for enhanced sound quality.

Based on a Philip K. Dick short story, Recall sees Schwarzenegger play Douglas Quaid, a construction worker whose dreams of Mars eventually lead to him discovering an identity as a secret agent. The production features Verhoeven’s trademark dark humour and visual flourishes, and was a box office success in 1990. A remake starring Colin Farrell came out in 2012, but was roundly criticized, including by Verhoeven, for not living up to the original. However, we may still be getting another take on the material, according to reports last year.

More recently, Netflix subscribers have been able to catch up with Total Recall, which still holds up to multiple rewatches. We’ll be able to get our hands on the 4K restoration in its different forms from December 8th, and with the Combo edition retailing for a suggested $22.99, this certainly looks like it’s going to be a worthwhile investment for fans.