Venom: Let There Be Carnage Set To Bridge The Gap Between Sony And Marvel

Since the brief fallout in the summer of 2019 where Sony took their ball and went home, actively withdrawing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studios have mended fences to the extent that the company’s relationship with Disney has arguably never been stronger.

As well as striking a streaming deal that will eventually see the MCU’s web-slinging blockbusters head to Disney Plus, countless titles from the Sony back catalogue are also set to stream on Hulu. It was obvious that the endgame was for Holland’s Peter Parker to jump between two shared superhero universes, and it’s looking increasingly likely that Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the movie that finally sets things in motion.

As per The Direct, we’ve already heard rumors of potential post-credits scenes tying the rebranded Sony’s Spider-Man Universe even closer to the MCU, with Michael Keaton’s cameo as Adrian Toomes in next year’s Morbius set to hammer that home even further, while Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis didn’t even try to deny that seeing Venom and Spidey face off was the ultimate goal.

With just two weeks to go until Venom: Let There Be Carnage comes to theaters, all of the buzz and speculation could lead to a huge uptick in box office dollars, at least by the standards of the pandemic era. The two comic book icons are going to be sharing the screen eventually; but we just don’t know for sure whether it’s planned to happen sooner or later. That being said, we’ve still got Spider-Man: No Way Home to come in December, after which Holland’s contract expires, so the inevitable showdown could be a while off.