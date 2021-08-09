Vin Diesel Reportedly Wants Time Travel In Fast & Furious Franchise

One of the biggest questions surrounding the two-part conclusion to the Fast & Furious franchise is where the hell do things go from here, now that the crew have finally given the fans what they’d been clamoring for and sent Tyrese’s Roman Pearce and Ludacris’ Tej into outer space, where they wore scuba suits held together with duct tape and crashed a Pontiac Fiero into a rogue satellite.

Hobbs & Shaw also introduced some sci-fi elements via Idris Elba’s cybernetically enhanced super soldier Brixton, who possesses all sorts of gadgets and mechanics welded into his body, but still couldn’t overcome the chrome-domed double act of Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson. Both of those examples are absolute nonsense in the most glorious sense of the word, in that they don’t make a lick of sense but perfectly fit the tone of The Fast Saga.

With that in mind, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who allowed us to reveal John Cena’s top secret role in F9 long before he was announced as Jakob Toretto – that Vin Diesel is reportedly considering time travel as the next insane step for a series that’s long since left any semblance of reality in the rear view mirror.

Technically we’ve already kind of seen it, with the most recent installment showing Dom experiencing a vision that allows him to relive his own flashbacks and see his past from a perspective that he wasn’t even privy to the first time around, which itself presents a number of questions in regards to logic. At this stage, Fast & Furious may as well just say ‘f*ck it’ and go all-in, because who wouldn’t want to see a movie set somewhere like the early 1900s where cars were an expensive privilege that could only go a couple of dozen miles per hour?