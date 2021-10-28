What’s New On Prime Video l October 2021

Prime Video is building itself more and more as a video platform with new original movies and TV shows. As a service, it’s available to watch on most devices. The service is also available to all Prime members for no additional cost.

October 2021 has arrived, and with it comes the month’s new slate of chilling movies and TV shows available to stream on Prime Video! If you haven’t watched any of these new shows or movies yet, now’s your chance to binge-watch them before the next month arrives. Here are this month’s most popular new titles.

The Voyeurs

A young couple moves to a new apartment and starts celebrating their life together when they witness the neighbors having sex by the window. After seeing more than what they should, their obsession causes their lives to be tied to the neighbors in unexpected ways. As tension grows, the whole story, which started as an innocent peek, becomes deadly.

Madres

Beto is a Mexican farmer who is married to Diana. They move to a Spanish-speaking town in California, although Diana is reluctant to do so. While dealing with a new city and her pregnancy, Diana starts finding the belongings of the house’s previous owner, and strange things start happening.

Savage X Fenty Show

This is an unscripted show about Rihanna’s creative process that birthed her latest lingerie line. Meant to redefine what sexy means, this project shows a lot of passion, creativity, and a whole new side of Rihanna’s talent. Savage X Fenty worries about innovation and personal expression that is inclusive and empowering.



Birds of Paradise

Kate, an aspiring ballerina, is given a scholarship in Paris. Upon arrival, Kate will face trust issues, sexual awakening, competition, and lies that make her new life hard to navigate and deal with. Moral support might be a trap, and trust might be for the weak when lovers backstab each other for a place at the Opéra national de Paris.

Black as Night

When Vampires start terrorizing a neighborhood in New Orleans, a teenage girl with self-esteem issues finds her confidence in an unexpected way: killing vampires. Accompanied by her best friend and a rich kid, the resourceful girl will battle against creatures of the night in order to survive until dawn.

The Manor

Judith suffered a mild stroke and moved to a nursing home. She was already reluctant to be there, but things were about to get much worse than she could have ever predicted. Judith starts seeing things that seem supernatural that lurk at that place. After a while, she is convinced that something sinister is killing the residents.

Justin Bieber: Our World

This is a documentary that captures personal moments of Justin and his wife right before the young superstar’s NYE 2020 concert. Follow Justin Bieber during the preparations, check out backstage, and watch his performance from the roof of the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

LuLaRich

LulaRich is a four-part documentary that takes a look into LulaRoe and the scam that caught so many work-from-home women. See all that was discovered from the beginning of this crumbling empire to its demise, learning about every red flag on the way and why it was never meant to work.

Now you know all that Prime Video has brought to us in October. We hope you were able to find something new and exciting to watch. And remember, these are just some examples of the gargantuan catalog they have, so make sure to check it yourself!

