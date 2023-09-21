Which Emma Roberts movies are currently on Netflix?

Emma Roberts is on everyone’s mind for unfortunate reasons. Whether it be the roles she takes on, the fact that she’s best friends with Lea Michele, or even just her blonde hair signaling the ‘mean girl’ Hollywood trope, the truth is that Roberts is often labeled as a socialite diva. The latest and perhaps most daunting accusation came from one of her co-stars, Angelica Ross, who claimed the actress was transphobic while on the set of American Horror Story: 1984.

Regardless of the ongoing controversy around the actress, we can’t deny her talent, or her increasing prominence in the horror sphere. You might recognize Roberts as one of Ryan Murphy’s muses, as she’s pretty much at center stage in American Horror Story and Scream Queens — two of Murphy’s projects. If you’re interested in exploring Roberts’ work for yourself, here are all her available films on Netflix.

Little Italy (2018)

If you don’t know her from horror hits like American Horror Story, you’ll likely always associate Roberts with her romantic comedies. One of the many rom-coms the actress participated in was Little Italy, a 2018 flick directed by Donald Petrie. The story revolves around Nikki and Leo, two kids who grew up together in a place called Little Italy but were eventually separated by family feuds. The couple reunites after a long time, and the rest, as they say, is on Netflix.

In 2020, Roberts starred in the perfect romantic comedy for remote workers — and all before the pandemic had truly sunk its teeth in. Holidate reached Netflix as a story about a couple who pretend to date to appease their bothersome and concerned parents. Of course, it is still a romance flick and the fake relationship turns very real once some sparks actually start flying. Its a perfect break from all that horror on AHS.

Wild Child (2008)

Many viewers may believe Roberts’ success is a fairly recent event. In reality, the actress has been on our television and cinema screens for far longer than we might have noticed. In 2008, the actress took on the main role in Wild Child, a teen comedy about a wealthy and spoiled Malibu teenage girl who is sent to a boarding school in hopes that she’ll change her behavior. Despite the somewhat generic plot, the film was well-received back in 2008, and it is now available on Netflix.

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

Not long after her stint on Wild Child, Roberts shifted gears to yet another comedy. This time, it was the 2009 family flick Hotel for Dogs. Acting alongside Jake T. Austin (who was at the height of his career playing Max Russo in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place), the duo portrays orphanage siblings who are placed in a home that neglects them and their dog. The trio then finds an abandoned hotel with two other stray dogs, and the rest is history.

The Hunt (2020)

The Hunt reached our screens in 2020, and the best way to describe it is Squid Game crossed with The Hunger Games. The movie is led by Betty Gilpin, as she acts alongside Roberts, Hilary Swank, and Ike Barinholtz in a thriller action film depicting the lives of a group of people in the working class who are being hunted by elites in a game of cat-and-mouse. The story is a unique twist on American class divisions and the constant fight between the left and right wings.

Valentine’s Day (2010)

For a long time, Roberts cut her teeth acting alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood. In 2010, she even received one of the main roles in Valentine’s Day, in which she portrayed one of many characters hoping to find love. She starred alongside A-list actors like Anne Hathaway, her aunt Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner, and even the songstress Taylor Swift. The movie was also directed by Pretty Woman‘s Garry Marshall, so you know you’re in for a good ride.

Maybe I Do (2023)

One of Roberts’ most recent cinematic releases available on Netflix is Maybe I Do. Another romantic comedy to add to the list, the story hit screens in January of 2023, but reviews proved to be very mixed, despite its star-studded ensemble. With a lackluster 31 percent from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an underwhelming 61 percent from the audience, Maybe I Do perhaps doesn’t really extend beyond its label of mediocrity.

UglyDolls (2019)

Another family-friendly film that is just perfect for an all-ages audience is UglyDolls, in which Roberts voices the character of Wedgehead. Aside from the actress, the town of Uglyville also introduces quite the famous cast in the voice acting ensemble, including Lizzo, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Pitbull. Embrace your weirdness with this very weird cast.