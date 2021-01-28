Wrong Turn Reboot Blu-Ray Cover Art And Special Features Revealed

The Wrong Turn reboot has arrived. This Tuesday, the relaunch of the slasher franchise made its debut in theaters for just one of two nights and if you missed that event, it’s playing on the big screen for the final time on Saturday, January 30th (click here for more details). The good news, though, is that if you couldn’t make either of these screenings, you won’t have to wait long until the movie becomes available on digital, Blu-ray and DVD. As previously announced, it can be yours to own from Tuesday, February 23rd.

As we’re just three weeks away from that date, Bloody Disgusting has unveiled some fresh details about the Wrong Turn home release, including its special features and chilling cover art, which can be seen below and highlights star Charlotte Vega and the new evil that’s stalking the woods in the reboot. As for the extras, here’s what you can look forward to exploring:

Deleted & Extended Scenes

“Monsters Among Us: Making Wrong Turn” Featurette

Wrong Turn Promotional Trailer

Feature-Length Audio Commentary with Director Mike P. Nelson

Alongside Vega, 2021’s Wrong Turn also features the likes of Adain Bradley, Bill Saga, Emma Dumont, Daisy Head and, like the cover reminds us, Stranger Things star Matthew Modine. For more, here’s how the synopsis reads:

“Backwoods terror and never-jangling suspense meet when Jen (Charlotte Vega) and a group of friends set out to hike the Appalachian Trail. Despite warnings to stick to the trail, the hikers stray off course—and cross into land inhabited by The Foundation, a hidden community of mountain dwellers who use deadly means to protect their way of life. “Suddenly under siege, Jen and her friends seem headed to the point of no return— unless Jen’s father (Golden Globe nominee Matthew Modine) can reach them in time.”

The Domestics’ Mike P. Nelson directs based on a script from franchise creator Alan McElroy, who hasn’t been involved with any previous WT film since the 2003 original starring Eliza Dushku, which he also penned. The reboot is the seventh entry in the series, following 2014’s Wrong Turn 6: Last Resort bringing the initial continuity to a close, and while reviews of the pic have been mixed so far, fans will still be excited to see how it adds a fresh angle to the franchise.

Tell us, though, will you be picking up the Wrong Turn reboot on Blu-ray? Sound off down below.