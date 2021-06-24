Zack Snyder’s Justice League Coming To 4K And Blu-Ray In September

The SnyderVerse speculation continues to bubble away in the background, with various conspiracy theories having made the rounds that Warner Bros. are actively suppressing the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League by refusing to release official HBO Max viewership numbers, even though the platform hasn’t done that for any of its originals or hybrids releases, so it’ll be interesting to discover how many units it shifts on home video.

The four-hour DCEU epic has been confirmed for a 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD release on September 7th, finally putting an end to the talk that the studio’s alleged attempts to erase the SnyderVerse from existence would see a domestic home video bow ignored completely. Presumably, the wait may have something to do with a six-month window following the Snyder Cut’s streaming debut, because it’s been available to purchase as physical media in many international markets since last month.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Sadly, there’s no news of special features so it looks to be a vanilla release for now, but you can guarantee that somewhere down the line WB will return to squeeze a few more pennies out of the SnyderVerse fanbase by unveiling at least one Special Edition, especially if they throw in the fabled Green Lantern scene with Wayne T. Carr’s John Stewart as part of the deal.

Should Zack Snyder’s Justice League sell a huge volume of copies on disc, as it more than likely will, it could launch yet another chapter in the never-ending saga of the SnyderVerse, and at least this time people would have actual concrete numbers to use as ammunition as opposed to speculative talk of corporate mergers and Dwayne Johnson riding to the rescue.