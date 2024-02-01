After visiting Africa in season 2, where will ‘Love on the Spectrum’ stars Abbey and David go next?

After all, their first vacation was a dream come true!

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman captivated viewers from coast to coast with their love story during season 1 of Love on the Spectrum US, returning to our television screens for season 2 to take a trip to Africa to see their all time favorite animal: The African lion.

The Emmy Award-winning series Love on the Spectrum US is a spin-off of the Australian show of the same name — both created and directed by Cian O’Clery — that follows “a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum” as they “navigate the world of romance and relationships.”

While we see fresh faces like Connor Tomlinson, Tanner Smith, and Journey — as well as returnees like Dani Bowman, James Jones, and Steve Spitz — look for love during season 2, Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman have a slightly different storyline, detailing their trip to Africa instead of a series of dates.

Aside from meeting one another and falling in love, both Abbey and David deemed their trip to Africa to be the best part of their Love on the Spectrum US journey in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Abbey: “I met David, my amazing boyfriend. The best part of being on the show was going to Africa to see the African lioness with her cubs, and we yelled ‘Cubs!’” David: “Meeting my girlfriend, Abbey, and I loved taking her to Africa to see our favorite animals, male lions, female lionesses, and their cubs.“

Because they had so much fun on their first vacation with one another, where will Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman go next? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

While Abbey and David have different ideas of their dream vacation, both trips sound equally as incredible, sharing them with Entertainment Tonight reporter Ash Crossan.

Abbey: “I would love to go to Atlantis Bahamas with David, because that was his childhood vacation, and because we both love waterslides.” David: “For me, we might go to Italy to make a reference or an impression of Lady and the Tramp.“

Discussing marriage with one another, hopefully the love between Abbey and David lasts years and years, and they are able to visit both the Bahamas and Italy someday.

Nonetheless, fans of the franchise can relive the love story between Abbey Romeo and David Issacman by streaming every single episode of Love on the Spectrum US now via Netflix. Until then, it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with both Abbey Romeo and David Issacman on Instagram to see if either of these trips ever come to fruition…