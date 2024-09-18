‘This is just.. a MUST’: ‘Emily in Paris’ fans are petitioning for this actor to replace a beloved ‘Bridgerton’ character, and I don’t know if I’m here for it

Emily in Paris has given us so much — multicultural drama we didn’t know we needed, flashy outfits no one of sane mind would wear, and drop-dead gorgeous actors with plenty of chemistry. Bridgerton, the hit Netflix series based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novel series, is also the emblem of a gorgeous cast filled with spectacular chemistry. Now the internet is petitioning for a major actor swap between the two shows.

Recommended Videos

Bridgerton raised the bar for steamy romance following its 2020 premiere when it debuted Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor as its lead stars Simon and Daphne, respectively. Set in Regency-era London, the romance series follows the eight children in the titular family on their journey to find love, and every season has attempted to surpass the previous one, yet fans have a hard time letting go of one major character — Simon.

Following his season, Page didn’t reprise his role as the Duke of Hastings, a move that fans deeply regretted. Dynevor returned as Daphne in season 2, but she wasn’t in season 3, nor is she planned to return in the upcoming season 4, which has just started production.

When season 4 of Emily in Paris premiered, the audience finally received an answer to the Emily-Gabriel-Alfie love triangle. Emily made her choice — she picked Gabriel… but only momentarily. As the couple is not currently together after breaking up during their Christmas ski trip, Alfie has finally moved on and has a new girlfriend. However, the love for Alfie, and Lucien Laviscount, who plays the character, has led to a very popular online request.

As Regé-Jean Page publicly explained he wouldn’t reprise his role as Simon in Bridgerton, he encouraged the producers to recast the role, and the internet believes Laviscount would be perfect for the part. Charming, with a smile to die for, and the confidence needed to portray the Duke of Hastings, fans are convinced they’ve found the solution to Bridgerton‘s biggest problem.

Can #Bridgerton just replace Regé-Jean Page with the guy that plays Alfie in #EmilyInParis ? The former is as gone as his “promising” career. — Licette E. (@LicetteE) September 17, 2024 Tiktok is onto something because Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) would kill it in BRIDGERTON.



From thy comments to Shonda’s ears 😮‍💨🤞🏽 — Enyinnaya ✨ (@JiBeluso) September 13, 2024

I CONCUR. Love Rege-Jean, but we can't have an absent Duke for all seasons after S1. This is a family dynamics show. Everybody needs to be present for 1 or 2 Bridgerton drawing room family scene each season. Alfie would be the best choice! — cxingt (@cxingt) August 17, 2024 This is what I been saying as well we can’t have Daphne and Simon repeatedly missing from the show they are in the family they need to do something about Simon’s character. — D3 (@vigilante1348) August 17, 2024

TikTok user Aynsley Broom argued that Lucien Laviscount’s Emily in Paris season 4 scene as Alfie when he’s boxing is the perfect example of why he’d make a great Duke of Hastings. She continued that, as the series progresses, it would be great to have the previous couples mingling, and that Dynevor herself has expressed her desire to make a cameo again as Daphne. As Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony is officially coming back for season 4, there wouldn’t be any reason why Daphne and Simon couldn’t pop in for a couple of scenes.

Broom continued that, in case we get to Bridgerton season 8 — please, Shonda Rhimes and Netflix gods, make this happen — it would be amazing to have all the previous couples together, including Simon and Daphne.

Even Laviscount himself admitted he’d love to join Bridgerton, teasing in an MTV interview that, “guess we’ll see what happens.” However, as much as I love Alfie and Lucien Laviscount — I don’t even have the space to explain all the reasons — I think casting him as the Duke would be a major disservice.

Emily was wrong not to choose Alfie, although I can see why she did it, and this is exactly the reason why Lucien Laviscount shouldn’t be the Duke of Hastings. He joined Emily in Paris in season 2 and made a huge impact, yet he deserves better. After being second-choice for Emily for two seasons, Lucien Laviscount needs a leading role, and Bridgerton can’t offer him that as Simon since previous leads fall into the background as recurring or supportive characters once their season is completed. Of course, in an ideal world, Laviscount could’ve been everyone’s Michael Sterling, but with the recent change, there’s no chance of that. With only Gareth St. Clair — Hyacinth’s future husband — left to cast, the actor would be too old by the time they get to Hyacinth’s season.

Lucien Laviscount’s talent and charms would’ve been perfect for Bridgerton if he had been cast as Simon in season 1, but without a big enough spotlight for him, keeping him as a supporting character on two hit shows would be a waste of his talents. Naturally, if they recast Page with Laviscount, it would break the internet, and everyone — myself included — would be there for it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy