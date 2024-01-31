‘Love on the Spectrum’: Where are the season 2 stars now?

Garnering numerous Emmy Awards, Love on the Spectrum US stole our hearts the first time around, and as of January 19, the series is back and better than ever for its highly-anticipated second season. Bringing back some fan favorites, as well as introducing three new love seekers — Connor, Tanner, and Journey — some might say that season 2 is even more heartwarming than season 1…

For those who are unfamiliar, Love on the Spectrum US is a spin-off of the Australian series Love on the Spectrum, both created and directed by Cian O’Clery. Throughout the show “a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum navigate the world of romance and relationships,” with some finding their perfect match — such as season 1 stars Abbey and David — and some leaving unlucky in love once again.

In season 2 of Love on the Spectrum US, Connor, Tanner, and Journey dive into the dating world. However, three individuals from season 1 — Dani, James, and Steve — return to our television screens to look for love once again.

With all six hopefuls embarking on a series of dates throughout the highly-anticipated second season of Love on the Spectrum US — with some going on more dates than others — what do their respective relationship statuses look like now that filming has come to a close? To find out for yourself, just keep scrolling…

Connor — Single

Connor Tomlinson stole our hearts during season 2 of Love on the Spectrum US with his love for swords, ancient history, fantasy film and television, and more — as well as his sense of humor — but did he manage to find his perfect match?

After partaking in a speed dating event, the 24-year-old embarked on dates with two different women during Love on the Spectrum US season 2, one with a woman named Sasha, and two with a woman named Emily. While things seemed to be smooth sailing with the latter, Connor admitted in an exclusive interview with Netflix that he and Emily have remained friends since filming came to a close, ultimately failing to pursue a romantic relationship with one another.

“We still keep in contact by text and go out together from time to time. Emily and I have both decided to be platonic… It has made me more open to dating and the idea of being in love. The show has taught me that there is a lot of time, effort, and work that goes into dating and getting to know someone. It gives me confidence to know I have been on several dates now. I hope to one day find the right woman.”

In the same interview, Connor revealed that he has been “doing well” nonetheless, spending time with his family and his dogs, watching shows on Netflix — such as The Dragon Prince, Blue Eye Samurai, DreamWorks Dragons, and Super Giant Robot Brothers, — as well as reading, and more.

Tanner — Single

Sharing some of his biggest interests throughout the show — such as United States history, karaoke, and animals — Tanner Smith is truly a bundle of joy. Despite stealing the hearts of viewers from coast to coast, it looks like he ended season 2 of Love on the Spectrum US unlucky in love nonetheless…

Embarking on two dates with a woman named Kate during Love on the Spectrum US season 2, Tanner admitted in an exclusive interview with Netflix that he and Kate have remained close friends, however, there is no romance between them anymore.

“Right now, I am not dating anyone and I am good with being single for now. Kate and I are very good friends since the show and we text and stay in touch. We got together with some other friends after Christmas and went to see the lights at the zoo in Columbia, South Carolina. It was super fun!”

Despite ranking the importance of finding love in his life a “12 out of 10” before diving into the dating world, the 24-year-old appears to be content with being a single man nonetheless, spending the more recent months with his family and his roommate, Frankie, as well as working at The Shepherd Hotel.

Journey — Single

Making history as the first member of the LGBTQ+ community to appear on Love on the Spectrum US — as well as the youngest individual to appear on Love on the Spectrum US at 18 years old — Journey did not find her perfect match, however, she is currently chasing her dreams in culinary school, which she has said to be “very challenging as well as exciting.”

On the show, we see Journey share her passion for baking, the color pink, and Hello Kitty with two different women — Kara and Talia — embarking on one date with the former, and two dates with the latter. While she and Talia appeared to be in it for the long haul, it looks like things took a turn for the worse once filming came to a close…

“I haven’t been on a single date since the show and I can’t manage to get past the talking stage even after all this time. I’m still looking for a girlfriend but it’s less important to me than it was last spring… I learned that finding love isn’t an easy process. There’s so much more to finding love than just having similar interests. You have to be compatible, trusting, and fair to the other person. Although I’m still looking, I can’t wait for the day where I find my perfect girl!”

Admitting that “life is happy right now,” the Illinois native appears to be content nonetheless, despite admitting in the same interview that she is “still painfully single.” Hopefully someday she finds the “perfect girl” for her!

Dani — Taken

Dani Bowman had an interesting journey during season 2 of Love on the Spectrum US, rekindling her romance with a man named Adan, someone who she rejected during season 1 of the series. How wild is that?

Despite going on dates with three different men throughout the show (and sharing a few smooches), Dani appears to have finally found her perfect match in Adan, as they pursue a long distance relationship with one another. While they are seemingly in love, Dani admitted in an exclusive interview with Netflix that they do not spend as much time together as she would hope, delving into the details.

“Adan and I are currently staying connected through text messages. Our last date was in July, and I recognize that he’s juggling a busy schedule with college and a part-time job. I genuinely wish we could find more time to spend together. On a positive note, my best friend Devin has suggested the idea of meeting somewhere in the middle for our next date. It sounds like a great plan to bridge the distance and make our time together more manageable.”

Aside from her relationship, the 29-year-old is still extremely invested in her animation company called DaniMation, which she talked about a great deal on the show, admitting in the same interview that it is doing better than ever. Did someone say #GirlBoss?

James — Single

James Jones was enjoying the perks of being a “pseudo-celebrity” — as well as spending time with both his friends and his parents, June and Lawrence — before beginning his second search for love on season 2 of Love on the Spectrum US, looking for a partner who enjoys fantasy films and television, as well as his luscious locks.

The 35-year-old seemed to have a spark with a woman named Maggie on the show, who happened to share some of his interests, however, that came to a close shortly after filming wrapped. Lucky for James, his love life did not end there…

“​​I was dating a woman with two children, but she and I broke up, since I decided that I did not wish to be in a relationship with a woman who had children, so I am now single again.”

Despite finding himself single for the second time, James admitted in the same interview that he is “doing wonderfully” since filming came to a close, spending a great deal of time “enjoying the fame and recognition that the series has brought” to him nonetheless.

Steve — Single

Last but certainly not least, Steve Spitz is still a single man! Going on a date with a woman named Sharona during season 2 of Love on the Spectrum US, the pair seemed to have clashing personalities, leaving the 64-year-old single for the second time.

In an exclusive interview with Netflix after Love on the Spectrum US season 2 came to a close, Steve admitted that he has been “feeling grateful for having another experience with dating,” prior to diving into the details.

“I am feeling grateful that I am able to express real feelings while I am being filmed, and that carries over into the rest of my life. People recognize me when I walk down the street and everyone is so wonderful! They are accepting of who I am, and seem to know and appreciate me for exactly who I am, sometimes even more than I accepted myself in the past. I have made new friends and caught up with old friends who recognized me in the show and reached out to me… People seem to like me for who I am. I really love them!”

In the same interview, the California native also admitted that his search for love has had “its ups and downs,” connecting with a few women — with none of these sparks igniting into anything more — as well as befriending some of the women which he dated during the show. How sweet is that?

Nonetheless, to relive their respective experiences looking for love, fans of the franchise can see Connor, Tanner, Journey, Dani, James, and Steve in action throughout the second season of Love on the Spectrum US, available now via Netflix.