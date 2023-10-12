Latest Netflix News: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ gets a new chance at success just in time for the return of everyone’s favorite teen drama

Here we are yet again, taking a moment out of your day to present the latest Netflix updates – you’re welcome. Even though we know you’re likely caught up in all the Will and Jada Smith buzz and whatnot, the most popular streaming platform ensures we don’t forget about it and its shows, even those series that haven’t seen the light in years.

That’s right, this week’s top news doesn’t come from our own Earthly universe, but from a galaxy far, far away. Well… wrong franchise, but you get the idea. In a pleasant twist, that’s not the only surprise this week – quite the opposite even. Beyond the United States, there are two shows receiving well-deserved attention, one from Spain and one from France. What an international week it’s been!

Star Trek: Prodigy becomes one of the few high-grossing investments for Netflix’s future in sci-fi

Image via Paramount Plus

If you’ve long been a fan of the Star Trek franchise, you may have had to ensure your subscription to Paramount Plus just to find Star Trek: Prodigy on your screen. I can only imagine the thousands of hearts breaking when the platform mercilessly axed the animated series for no apparent reason. But here’s the kicker: You don’t have to mourn anymore. Netflix not only picked up the show — acquiring the rights to the Star Trek spin-off — but it also confirmed a second season in the near future. Let’s all say: Thank you, Netflix!

Surprisingly, this week’s international winner is the French-language Lupin

Photo via Netflix

Last week, our Wednesday news roundup was dominated by France and Spain vying tooth and nail to become Netflix’s most coveted countries for their original shows – Nowhere and Wingwomen. This week, both countries are still fiercely competing to ensure they deliver the best possible series to our doorsteps (well… television sets), and France’s runner-up is Lupin.

The third part of the series has landed on the platform and immediately soared to number one worldwide, surpassing David Beckham’s docuseries. In total, Lupin has been watched for over 88 million hours, setting a new standard for all international series hoping to achieve the same feat. But be aware: It will be difficult.

Before I Go To Sleep becomes one of the many horror stories surging this season

Photo via StudioCanal

Needless to say, the upcoming weeks will mark a game-changing period for many of the horror thrillers that have long been forgotten over the years. The streaming purgatory is teeming with these little gems that never truly got a chance to shine – until Halloween arrives. With the spooky season returning, titles like Before I Go To Sleep — a psychological thriller featuring none other than A-listers Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth — are resurfacing on the global charts. Why this was never thoroughly praised, I’ll never know.

Elite is officially coming back, with none other than the Brazilian star – Anitta

Cr. MATÍAS URIS/NETFLIX©2021

As we mentioned earlier, Spain and France are the two leading Latin European countries vying for the title of producing the best international series. As for the Iberian country, its current focus is on Elite. This teen drama, which often verges on the erotic, is returning for its seventh season with several milestones to its name and a raunchy teaser.

Not only has Elite become the longest-running episodic original on Netflix, but the new teaser also features Brazilian pop star Anitta as an addition to the promotional activities. While her acting skills may be questionable, I must say that she absolutely nailed the Spanish accent.

The Sandman‘s grim future may just become its quality insurance

Image via Netflix

You may remember Neil Gaiman’s comic book series The Sandman as one of Netflix’s biggest standout series. In fact, it became quite a spectacle the moment it landed on the platform, garnering heaps of compliments and fans’ praise on social media. Unfortunately, the fate of the series was left in the hands of a platform that doesn’t necessarily appreciate its fantasy titles and you might recall that it took four months for the second season to be confirmed, only for production to then halt.

Thankfully, it seems that the streaming giant’s plans do not involve axing The Sandman. In fact, the showrunners have proactively taken steps to ensure that during this hiatus resulting from the ongoing strikes, the minds behind the fantasy epic have laid all their cards on the table and are assuring viewers that the series will not have a lackluster future. Thank goodness, television is saved!