‘Ted Lasso’ is falling out of favor for doing exactly what it promised

After a bit of a slow start to the latest (and likely to be final) season, the show is once again garnering well-earned praise for its character development, frank exploration of important social issues like homophobia in sports and mental health in men, and generally being hilarious. However, among all the good vibes, there are a few people who have started hating the show for, well, reasons.

Watched this week's #TedLasso and, honestly, I don't get it anymore. What was once a half-hour soccer sitcom is now an hour long drama, overfilled with various plotlines that barely hold the viewer's interest. Disappointing. — Jake (@UCCowboy) May 3, 2023

This take is completely absurd and shows the commenter doesn’t really have a clue what they’re talking about from a sporting or television-making perspective. For one, the majority of the most recent episode was about the fictional Richmond FC attempting to incorporate a new tactic into their play, which is about as soccer-related as you can get. In fact, as a Brit, a long-term fan of the game, and a football/soccer tactics and history nerd, I’d argue that, if anything, the show leaned a little too far into the sporting element of this plotline, rendering some of the scenes unbelievable for the sake of jokes (for example, there is literally zero chance that Isaac (Kola Bokinni) and the other players wouldn’t have known who Johan Cruyff was — it’s akin to an NBA player saying they’ve never heard of Magic Johnson).

Additionally, with such a wide cast of characters, there are bound to be multiple plots, although there were only really three in this episode (the new tactics, Keeley’s (Juno Temple) ongoing relationship with Jack (Jodi Balfour), and Sam’s entrance into political activism). Then again, the account that tweeted the above has recently praised Tucker Carlson, so maybe three entire plotlines in an episode are a little too intellectually stimulating for someone who thinks the former Fox host is worth listening to. Or, perhaps they agree with the bigoted vandals who targeted Sam’s restaurant after he critiqued a racist politician (sadly, that political character isn’t even an exaggeration of a number of the U.K.’s recent home secretaries, who have been cruel, heartless, and vindictive ghouls).

The fact is, character development is a huge part of Ted Lasso‘s appeal, so you’re going to get even more changes than most sitcoms. Additionally, a large part of the humor of the first season was Ted’s complete lack of soccer knowledge and his confusing introduction to British culture, specifically soccer culture — something almost every Brit has praised the writers for getting right, especially as so many American shows struggle with it. So, as time passes in the Ted Lasso world, this was inevitably going to shift.

The idea the series has morphed into solely a drama is also not grounded in any kind of reality. Sure, there are dramatic elements in Ted Lasso, but they’ve been there since moment one, whether it was Nate’s issues with his dad, Ted’s broken marriage, or Rebecca’s attempts to move on from her domineering, quasi-abusive ex-husband. And, let’s not forget, in this episode alone, we had an entire scene where the Richmond squad was running around with ropes tied to their most intimate parts — something you wouldn’t really see in something that’s become a full-on drama. The reason the show’s writing gets so many plaudits is because of this blend of drama and comedy.

Some of the best writing on this show was given to Jamie Tartt’s arc. The slow, graceful way they have grounded him and evolved his character is flawless. #TedLasso #tedlassospoilers #TedLassoSeason3 pic.twitter.com/PeNmpP4Hns — Lindsay Kusiak (@lindsay_kusiak) April 26, 2023

There’s also the fact that this is highly likely to be the last season of the hit series, which means that a shift to storytelling over a simple soccer narrative was bound to happen so all the plotlines can be tied up. In fact, in the most recent episode, fan favorite Trent (James Lance) pretty much summed up the entire show in an excited, uncharacteristic (yet totally believable — because of that excellent writing) outburst.

“What a fucking dork” “yeah but he’s our dork” THIS WAS MY FAVORITE THING 🥺 #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/1B1z6JNZKE — ash (@weltonsrichmond) April 26, 2023

Frankly, there are a few things people can reasonably get mad at Ted Lasso about. For all its plusses, it is by no means a perfect show (again, the Cruyff thing). But complaining that it doesn’t have enough soccer in it and focusing too much on drama is about as silly as thinking Richmond could beat Arsenal after just one week of practicing total football. But, as Ted would probably say: “You can’t please everyone.”