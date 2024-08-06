Image Credit: Disney
Nancy Pelosi discusses JD Vance on CBS Sundays
Image via CBS News
Politics

‘A national treasure’: Nancy Pelosi was asked if JD Vance was an epic Donald Trump oops and her reaction was priceless

Social media users think the former House Speaker delivered "shade at its highest level."
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Aug 6, 2024 03:36 am

Nancy Pelosi has weighed in on the choice to select JD Vance as Donald Trump’s running mate, adding to an already growing chorus of opposition to the potential vice president.

The former House Speaker discussed Vance in a recent interview on CBS Sunday Morning, during which Lesley Stahl asked whether the former president made a “mistake when he chose JD Vance” as his running mate. In lieu of a more political response, Pelosi instead chose to burst out in laughter, sarcastically adding that Trump’s decision to enlist Vance was “a great choice.”

Pelosi’s response — which later included her referring to Vance as “menacing” — seems to give credence to the idea that Vance’s selection as Trump’s running mate is ultimately a win for Democrats, since the Senator’s rollout as a potential VP has been marked by numerous mishaps, to say the least. 

Among other setbacks since he joined the ticket last month, Vance has received backlash for resurfaced comments describing Democrats as “childless cat ladies”, endured painfully awkward rally performances, and become the subject of bizarre speculation regarding relations with a couch

Oh, he was also pictured in a resurfaced image wearing a communist shirt, was forced to eat his own words regarding his previous stance on Trump, and is currently suffering disastrous approval ratings. It seems that whirlwind concoction of terrible Vance-related headlines drove Pelosi to laughter, and it prompted similar joyous responses from social media users. 

The caption of Pelosi’s laughing clip described her as “a national treasure,” while others said her Vance quip was “legendary” and “iconic.” Elsewhere, users described the exchange as “shade at its highest level,” adding that her laughter means she’s well aware that Vance is “a gift to the Democrats.”

It’s not the first time Pelosi has weighed in on the 2024 presidential race, since the former Speaker’s thoughts on Joe Biden’s fitness to run were reportedly instrumental in him eventually withdrawing from the race last month. Elsewhere, she has thrown her support behind presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, and critcized Trump for mocking the attack in her home that left her husband severely injured.

It seems Vance’s lackluster reputation as a would-be VP might only continue to devolve, with Harris expected to announce her own running mate this week. While we can’t predict the future, we’d bet that whoever she chooses, whether it’s Pete Buttigieg or Josh Shapiro, will not have to answer for a lewd rumor involving a couch. But hey, stranger things have happened.   

Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.