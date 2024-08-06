‘A national treasure’: Nancy Pelosi was asked if JD Vance was an epic Donald Trump oops and her reaction was priceless

Nancy Pelosi has weighed in on the choice to select JD Vance as Donald Trump’s running mate, adding to an already growing chorus of opposition to the potential vice president.

The former House Speaker discussed Vance in a recent interview on CBS Sunday Morning, during which Lesley Stahl asked whether the former president made a “mistake when he chose JD Vance” as his running mate. In lieu of a more political response, Pelosi instead chose to burst out in laughter, sarcastically adding that Trump’s decision to enlist Vance was “a great choice.”

Oh my goodness.



Interviewer: “Did Donald Trump make a mistake when he chose JD Vance?”



Nancy Pelosi: “No, I think it was a great choice” and then laughs hysterically.



Golden. Nancy Pelosi is a national treasure.



pic.twitter.com/vd3jFq9uji — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 5, 2024

Pelosi’s response — which later included her referring to Vance as “menacing” — seems to give credence to the idea that Vance’s selection as Trump’s running mate is ultimately a win for Democrats, since the Senator’s rollout as a potential VP has been marked by numerous mishaps, to say the least.

Among other setbacks since he joined the ticket last month, Vance has received backlash for resurfaced comments describing Democrats as “childless cat ladies”, endured painfully awkward rally performances, and become the subject of bizarre speculation regarding relations with a couch.

Oh, he was also pictured in a resurfaced image wearing a communist shirt, was forced to eat his own words regarding his previous stance on Trump, and is currently suffering disastrous approval ratings. It seems that whirlwind concoction of terrible Vance-related headlines drove Pelosi to laughter, and it prompted similar joyous responses from social media users.

Hahaha she’s like no he’s a gift to the democrats . — 🏳️‍🌈🌹WINTER🌹🏳️‍⚧️ (@ChaoticLeftistW) August 5, 2024

The caption of Pelosi’s laughing clip described her as “a national treasure,” while others said her Vance quip was “legendary” and “iconic.” Elsewhere, users described the exchange as “shade at its highest level,” adding that her laughter means she’s well aware that Vance is “a gift to the Democrats.”

Just add this to all the other legendary, iconic Nancy Pelosi moments. She burned Trump on this one 😂 pic.twitter.com/4xcNHBr7Vt — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 5, 2024

It’s not the first time Pelosi has weighed in on the 2024 presidential race, since the former Speaker’s thoughts on Joe Biden’s fitness to run were reportedly instrumental in him eventually withdrawing from the race last month. Elsewhere, she has thrown her support behind presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, and critcized Trump for mocking the attack in her home that left her husband severely injured.

It seems Vance’s lackluster reputation as a would-be VP might only continue to devolve, with Harris expected to announce her own running mate this week. While we can’t predict the future, we’d bet that whoever she chooses, whether it’s Pete Buttigieg or Josh Shapiro, will not have to answer for a lewd rumor involving a couch. But hey, stranger things have happened.

