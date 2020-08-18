The Boys EP Says 5 Years Is A Nice Round Number For The Show To End

We’re still a couple of weeks away from The Boys returning for a second season, but the pieces are already starting to fall into place for the third run of episodes, with Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles having recently joined the cast as Solider Boy, along with the continued speculation that The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan is also circling a role.

Based on the footage we’ve seen so far, there’s going to be a whole lot of new cast members required for season 3 with Billy Butcher and the gang looking to rack up a major body count as they continue to wage war against the Supes. Trying to predict how something as deranged as The Boys is going to end up is a fool’s game, but in a recent interview, showrunner Eric Kripke hinted that he might be planning on wrapping up the story after five seasons.

“I am smart enough now to not publicly say end points for my series. That said, you know, I think five years is a nice round number on this one. I can’t say I have a beat for beat plan and, for the record, I didn’t have one on Supernatural. A comment I said once about having a cocktail napkin sketch about where I wanted it to end somehow grew into this beautiful mind wall that supposedly I kept of what was happening in every episode.”

Of course, Kripke was an executive producer on the first six seasons of Supernatural, but there can’t have been many people expecting the show to go on for as long as it did, with the series finale set to air in November to draw the cult favorite to a close after fifteen years. While it seems unlikely that The Boys will air for anywhere close to that length, the EP also isn’t making any concrete guarantees.

“I had no idea, I just knew how I wanted the confrontations to climax, and I would say I know that here too with where things should come down to with the final face-offs. Slowly but surely, even as we’re in the room with season three, we’re building to those. But, I don’t know the details of how we get there. Like I said, I literally couldn’t have been more wrong about the length of Supernatural, so I will not make any hard or fast rules here.”

Kripke’s other shows, Revolution and Timeless, both ended after two seasons, so The Boys is already guaranteed to be around for a little while longer than his previous projects. And as one of Amazon’s most popular originals, if it continues to draw in impressive viewership numbers, then there’s every chance that five seasons might not be enough for the streaming giant and they could look to keep it going for as long as possible.