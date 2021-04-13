Brie Larson Rumored To Make Her Star Wars Debut In Disney Plus Show

Rian Johnson once revealed that the crew on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi would literally use Mike Zeroh’s name as a euphemism for trash being wide of the mark, so it’s best to take anything the YouTuber says with a decent-sized helping of salt, and one of his latest wild rumors is that Brie Larson is set to make her debut in a galaxy far, far away as part of an upcoming Disney Plus show.

While news of the Captain Marvel star pitching up at Lucasfilm would hardly come as a shock given that she’s made her fandom of the franchise abundantly clear on several occasions, whether it’s unsuccessfully auditioning for The Force Awakens, cosplaying as a Jedi or just coming out and saying she wanted in on Kevin Feige’s mystery movie, it’s the specifics of Zeroh’s latest report that raise question marks.

This Photo Of Brie Larson As A Jedi Proves She Should Be In Star Wars 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As per his information, the Academy Award winner will headline her own solo series as a powerful new character named Maeve. So far, so standard, but this particular Jedi is set to occupy a brand new timeline outside of existing canon where she’ll be depicted as more powerful than Darth Vader and Rey combined, tasked with tracking down a mysterious MacGuffin that has the power to manipulate the very essence of the Force.

We’ve heard several times in the past that Larson was being eyed for Star Wars, with a multitude of potential projects already having been named that ultimately came to nothing, so it’s certainly best not to treat the latest addition to the rumor mill as gospel, even if it feels like just a matter of time before the actress winds up with a role in the series.