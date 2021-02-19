Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Rumored For Secret Invasion

As of yet, there’s no guarantee that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is going to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 as has been widely rumored, despite various stories making the rounds that the former Netflix resident finished shooting his scenes a long time ago.

Almost inevitably, the actor has since found himself linked to a variety of projects, which includes but is by no means limited to a rebooted solo movie, a Disney Plus miniseries and further appearances in the likes of She-Hulk and Moon Knight. The latest addition to the rumor mill claims that Cox has boarded the cast of Disney Plus exclusive Secret Invasion, but that’s the only information given, so it’s best not to read too much into it until we know whether or not the 38 year-old has even signed a contract with Marvel Studios.

All we know about Secret Invasion so far is that it’ll pick up directly after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos presumably keeping an eye on any potential Skrull infiltration of Earth from beyond the stars. Shooting is scheduled to kick off next month, with the six-episode miniseries expected to debut towards the end of next year.

Of course, with the entire premise hinging on shapeshifting extraterrestrials, there’s no reason why Secret Invasion won’t be packed with cameos from MCU regulars that have been assimilated by the Skrulls, but that’s hardly a guarantee that Daredevil’s going to be one of them. Captain Marvel is surely a shoo-in to appear given her connections to the two leads, but separating fact from fiction will be tricky until more details emerge surrounding the show.