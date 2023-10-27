Could the ultimate ‘Big Brother’ floater actually win season 25?

Anyone denying that Cirie Fields is a reality TV legend is kidding themselves. She’s been on four seasons of Survivor, won Snake in the Grass and The Traitors, and has made an impressively deep run in Big Brother 25.

Unfortunately, it’s equally impossible to deny that Cirie had a major advantage — or disadvantage, depending on your opinion — her son Jared Fields was also cast as a contestant, and had control over the majority of the house only to seemingly fumble and be on the outs ever since her closest ally, Izzy, was eliminated from the game. She may be a fan favorite, but can Cirie actually come back from behind and win Big Brother 25?

Cirie’s will not win against Matt Klotz

Image via Matt Klotz/Facebook

After an intense double elimination, Matt ended up coming out on top, not only winning the veto, but becoming the Head of Household for the next week. During this episode, clips were shown that made it look like Matt would consider taking down Jag Bains, his partner in the Minutemen alliance, and potentially bring Cirie with him to the final two. Cirie would have a huge shield to keep her safe from elimination, while Matt would have something huge to point to on his resume when it was time for the jury to vote. Sounds like a win win, right? Well…

As a Survivor legend, Cirie should know better than anyone that Matt is going to be almost impossible to beat if she goes up against him. Chad Crittenden and Kelly Bruno, two contestants who used prosthetic limbs, were considered major threats, and targeted in their respective seasons for their potential to garner a sympathy vote.

Now take a look at Matt, Big Brother’s first deaf contestant, a multiple gold metal winner in the Deaflypics, who battled through difficulties — so many people whispering — and even some sound-based challenges, in order to make the final two. Let’s be real, will Cirie even get a single vote?

This isn’t to say Matt wouldn’t deserve the win in any capacity, either; he was on the outs early on, yet has done incredibly in this game! We just live in a world where problematic disability tropes in media, alongside the almost constant proliferation of inspiration porn online making disabled people into idealized figures for abled folks, makes this narrative extremely appealing to the jurors, and we can’t deny that. Add it to his decent resume in the house, and it seems like Cirie is a goner.

Cirie would absolutely demolish Felicia Cannon

Image via Entertainment Tonight

Felicia is quite the character on the Big Brother house; she has been incredibly entertaining to viewers, while seeming to generally annoy quite a few house guests. While she did use her one head one household win — won in a competition based, basically, on luck alone — to take out Hisam, and she has no other resume to speak of when it comes to jurors. At least Cirie made big moves, controlled major alliances, and managed to sneak her way to the end as a Survivor legend.

Unfortunately, this is part of why any smart competitor would put aside emotional attachments, whether to Cirie or their other house guests, and do literally anything possible to sit next to Felicia in the final two. Every single other person in that house could beat her pretty easily, which is part of why Felicia has survived every week. It’s not like she’s going to win another challenge and make one last big move during her time on the show, either; she’s notoriously horrible at competitions. Still, there’s one more scenario whereby Cirie could pull off the win, with Felicia’s help.

Cirie vs. Bowie Jane: The “best case scenario”

Screengrab via CBS

Bowie Jane has been another major floater throughout the game, much to the frustration of viewers and Big Brother legends alike. She has the capability to take down Cirie and Felicia in competitions, and could have had a serious chance to break into the final two on her own merit. Instead, she used the double elimination to send neither Matt nor Jag packing, potentially securing herself a spot in the final three, but not as a winner of the game.

Whether you love “FBJ” or not, she has the expletive in her nickname amongst feedsters on the show partially because a lot of house guests simply don’t like her, Cirie seemingly included. Her “don’t get any blood on my hands” gameplay, alongside her contentious personality (no one believes your fake age Bowie, not a single soul) just didn’t work with the folks who competed this season.

This is partially why she’s been brought to the end, too; quite a few people likely believe they can beat her in the jury vote, simply by being more likable. Cirie could use this to her advantage, too, but it would take a minor miracle to see it happen. First, Bowie Jane would have to turn on Matt and Jag and side with Cirie, who previously betrayed her this season. Then, Jag would have to leave the house this week. Finally, Cirie or Felicia would need to somehow pull out a head of household win, and then even more incredibly, win the power of veto to send Matt home.

Cirie vs. Jag Bains? Yeah, good luck!

Screengrab via CBS

This one hardly needs a sentence, let alone a paragraph. Yes, Jag was at one point unanimously voted to leave the Big Brother house. Unlike Cameron Harden, who fought his way back in only to be eliminated again, Jag has now managed to completely stay off the block. Whether you like it or not, Jag also has a massive resume of comp wins to present to the jury, especially compared to Cirie’s. The irony is, she suggested Matt to save him from elimination, which is palpable for sure. If, by some twist of fate, she comes up against Jag in the Scramble-Verse in the final two? Cirie is history.

In the end, Cirie’s biggest roadblock to winning is herself

Screengrab via CBS

Let’s be real, here; we’ve all seen just how checked-out Cirie seems to be after her son and close friend Izzy left the show. Even Julie Chen Moonves thinks so. “We broke Cirie! She had had enough,” Moonves said in an interview. “Survivor is a fraction of the time, and she happened to pick the season where it’s going to go 99 days, longer than ever.”

Sure, sliding to the end is a potential path to victory, but she has had so many opportunities to try and use her incredible social skills to flip the tables, and try one last desperate move to prevent what seems like the inevitable steamroll that will be Matt or Jag’s win. If she doesn’t get out of this funk soon, her chances at the final four, let alone the final two, are almost nonexistent.