‘Daredevil: Born Again’ set gets steamy as yet another Defenders Saga star is confirmed to return

Daredevil: Born Again is the show’s title, but it turns out the Man Without Fear is far from the only veteran of the Defenders Saga to get the resurrection treatment in Disney Plus’ incoming relaunch of the Netflix phenomenon. Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher have long been confirmed, but now that filming has resumed following a big ol’ creative reset even more familiar faces have become attached to the show.

Much to the delight of DD diehards, both Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are back as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson (although we’re still scared that they might not survive the season). Meanwhile, Krysten Ritter sure seems to be teasing a return as Jessica Jones. That remains a mystery for now, but we can say that at least one more character from the Netflix series will appear.

But, first, things are getting steamy on the streets of Hell’s Kitchen as a set video has revealed Matt Murdock is about to embark on yet another romance. Apparently having given She-Hulk the cold shoulder since we last saw him, Charlie Cox’s vigilante lawyer was captured on the streets of New York locking lips with new love interest, Heather Glenn, as played by fresh addition Margarita Levieva.

But while Matt is meeting some new friends in Born Again, he’ll also be reuniting with some old ones too. According to some shots of the cast’s trailers on location, Brett Mahoney will be back for the new show. If you recall, Detective Mahoney appeared throughout Daredevil, as well as The Punisher, as Murdock’s liason with the police, even if he didn’t necessarily agree with his vigilantism. Actor Royce Johnson previously hinted he was on his way back to the Kitchen, but now we know it’s definitely happening.

These trailer shots also remind us that Vanessa Fisk will be making a comeback in the series too, albeit with a twist. Ayelet Zurer will not be reprising the character she played throughout the Netflix series, as Sandrine Holt is taking over as Wilson Fisk’s wife, soon to become the First Lady of New York — assuming Kingpin wins the mayoral election, a plotline that was first established in Echo‘s post-credits scene. Some things are changing, some are staying the same, but one thing we can bank on when it comes to Daredevil: Born Again? Even when there’s love in the air, Daredevil and Kingpin will always hate each other’s guts.