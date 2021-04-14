The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Star Teases Chris Evans Cameo

Despite only appearing in four episodes of a television show, Wyatt Russell’s John Walker might be the most hated character to ever turn up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is a huge testament to The Falcon and the Winter Solider star’s performance as the franchise’s newest super soldier.

Obviously, though, he’s not Steve Rogers or Sam Wilson, so the fans were always going to be against the idea of someone else being anointed as the new Captain America, which was admittedly the point. However, Russell’s work over the last four weeks that’s seen Walker devolve from clean cut government-sponsored symbol to superpowered cold-blooded murder has been the best arc of the series so far, and based on the conclusion of the last episode and the mid-season teaser, we’re far from done yet.

Almost every week John Walker has been trending based entirely on how much people despise the man, something Russell admits he’s flattered by. Indeed, the internet was aghast at him brutalizing a bad guy with Captain America’s iconic shield, with fans demanding that Chris Evans ride to the rescue and save the day.

That’s very unlikely to happen, of course, especially when Kevin Feige dismissed the notion that Evans was in talks to return to the MCU, but in a new interview, his star-spangled replacement teased that something could be in the works.

“Have I ever met Chris Evans? I think I have. I don’t think I’ve ‘shook his hand’ met him, but I think I’ve walked by him somewhere and made eye contact. That counts as being a stalker, that doesn’t count as meeting anybody. But, I guess it would. You just gotta wait until the end of the series and then everybody will be like, ‘Oh, wow’.”

Of course, there’s every chance that Russell is simply trolling, which wouldn’t be a new development for the Disney Plus roster after Paul Bettany spent weeks hyping up a huge WandaVision cameo that turned out to be… Paul Bettany. Then again, you can never rule anything out when it comes to the MCU, but at least we know we’ll get our answer in the not too distant future when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier concludes.