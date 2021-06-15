Gina Carano Seemingly Teases Star Wars Return With New Photo

Gina Carano‘s Star Wars career came to a sudden end earlier this year when she was fired from The Mandalorian, and any spinoffs she may have appeared in, after all the social media controversy surrounding her got too much to handle. Carano’s loyal fans haven’t given up hope that Disney could reverse their decision, however, and some rumors have claimed the actress has had some chats with the studio about burying the hatchet.

Whether that’s true or not we don’t know, but Carano has definitely reignited the talk of a potential return as Cara Dune with her latest Twitter post. The former MMA star shared an intriguing image that has a clear Star Wars vibe. The photo depicts a shrouded figure – possibly Carano herself – standing on a very Tatooine-alike landscape watching not a binary sunset but a tri-nary sunset. Further adding to the intrigue, the actress shared the pic without comment.

It’s a fact that Carano recently made a surprise comeback to Disney Plus, as her episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls season 6 ended up airing despite the studio initially trying to bury it. That minor decision reversal is a long way from actually inviting the star back on The Mandalorian, though. Disney had some pretty strong words about Carano’s politically charged social media posts at the time of her firing, calling them “unacceptable and abhorrent”. Meanwhile, Carano has hit back at them, too, accusing Disney of bullying her and other actors she knows.

It’s possible, then, that this image is a teaser for a Star Wars-esque project that Carano is developing independently, which is actually something that has been reported before. That would be one way of allowing herself the opportunity to play in the sci-fi sandbox now that her time as Cara Dune has been cut short.

On the other hand, there is plenty of time for things to change on the Gina Carano/Disney front. The Mandalorian season 3 has been held up and could maybe take years to arrive.