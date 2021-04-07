Gina Carano Reportedly Had A Role In The Book Of Boba Fett Before Firing

At one stage, Gina Carano looked set to have a long career ahead of her in the Star Wars saga. However, the actress’ increasingly outspoken political views on social media resulted in her being fired by Disney, with the Deadpool star no longer set to play Cara Dune in either The Mandalorian or its various spinoffs. We know this decision cost Carano her own vehicle, but it also seems that she was to have had a role in at least one other spinoff as well.

Tipster Daniel Richtman has shared on his Patreon page that she was all set to make an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett before her firing. The offshoot for Temuera Morrison’s resurrected bounty hunter was teased at the end of The Mandalorian season 2, with Fett shown to have taken over as the new king of Tatooine’s criminal underworld, with Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand by his side. It’s to be the first Mando spinoff to arrive and debuts on Disney Plus this December.

Richtman doesn’t offer any further information, but it’s not hard to imagine how Carano could’ve been worked into the plot. Fett, Shand and Dune all worked together in helping Din Djarin rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon in the season 2 finale and it’d have been interesting to see if Dune would’ve come after the pair, as part of her newfound duties as a New Republic marshal, or bent the rules again given their previous alliance.

Gina Carano Shares Support From Star Wars Fans On International Women's Day 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Teaming up again could’ve been a real treat for Wen and Carano, too, as the actresses have gushed about their experience on Mando season 2 on Twitter. Wen has yet to react to Carano’s firing, but Richtman has shared in the past that Gina’s reportedly disappointed that her friends on the show didn’t support her in the face of Disney cutting ties with her. This goes for Pedro Pascal as well, as they were also pretty close.

Following her Star Wars exit, Gina Carano has clinched a deal to make movies for The Daily Wire. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian is moving ahead without her, as season 3 starts shooting soon.