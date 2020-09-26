Godzilla TV Show Reportedly In The Works For HBO Max

The MonsterVerse might only be three movies old, but the entire future of the shared universe could hinge on the success or failure of Godzilla vs. Kong. The franchise has already raked in almost $1.5 billion at the box office, but Godzilla: King of the Monsters was greeted with a tepid response from both fans and critics and wound up becoming the lowest-grossing installment yet by over $140 million.

Adam Wingard’s epic monster mash has already been delayed several times after a poor first test screening saw Legendary order extensive reshoots, and due to being pushed back once again as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, Godzilla vs. Kong isn’t scheduled to hit theaters until May 2021. On the plus side, the additional time to tweak the movie could enhance the quality of the final product, but there’s also a lot pressure to succeed given the lukewarm reaction to King of the Monsters and a budget rumored to be north of $200 million.

Godzilla Vs. Kong Comic Reveals Terrifying New Nightmare Titan 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Warner Bros. seem confident that it’ll be a success, though, as we’ve heard from our sources this week – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck would be returning as Batman in The Flash a month before it was officially confirmed, and that a Justice League Dark show is in development – that the studio are considering a live-action Godzilla series that would be set in the same universe as the movies and stream exclusively on HBO Max.

According to our intel, Warner Bros. are keen to rely on recognizable brands in order to sell their streaming service to the masses, which is why multiple projects based on their roster of DC characters and the Harry Potter franchise are heading into development, and they see Godzilla as another marketable asset that could convince new customers to sign up. There’s no further details available at the moment for what would be the character’s first ever starring role in a live-action TV show, but a project like this would certainly be a big draw for the platform when it comes to roping in subscribers.