Guide To TV Backlights | Best Backlights For Your TV

One of the most popular trends in entertainment lighting is backlighting your TV. This creates an inviting ambiance that’s perfect for relaxing after work or hosting family movie night. Some of the most recent models can even adapt to the light and sound coming out of your screen.

If you’re looking for TV backlight deals, we’ve made a list with a bunch of good options. Whether you need one with Bluetooth, compatibility with Apple devices, or just need a simple product with working lights, you should be able to find a good deal on LEDs that fit what you want. Here’s our recommendations.

Image by Sengled via Amazon

Specifications The Sengled 13.12FT Smart WiFi LED works with Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and has voice control. It offers 16 million colors to choose from and 27 preset scenes.

Image by Govee via Amazon

Specifications Govee TV LED Lights offer a strip lights kit with customizable effects, a memory function that automatically selects the brightness and color you choose before, and an easy-to-use app to control it.

Image by Power Practical via Amazon

Specifications Power Practical LED Lights offer true white LED TV lights with adjustable brightness for ideal ambient lighting.

Image by Govee via Amazon

Specifications The Govee Immersion TV LED Backlights come with a 1080p intelligent camera that checks the color on the screen and automatically applies to the backlights.

Image by Sengled via Amazon

Specifications The Sengled WiFi Smart LED Light Bars offer TV ambient lighting that can stand in many different positions and angles. It also works with Alexa, SmartThing, and Google Assistant.

Image by Philips via Amazon

Specifications The Philips Hue 555326 Philips Hue BLE Lightstrip can be paired with Alexa, Apple Homekit, Google Assistant, Cortana, and other devices. This is a 2-meter base kit that offers simple Bluetooth connectivity and control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without using your WiFi.

Image by New Fi via Amazon

Specifications New Fi LED Strip Lights work with Android and Apple devices. This backlight has a built-in high-sensitivity microphone, 16 million available colors, and a remote control that can be used to configure its functions. Users can also control lights through a mobile app.



Backlight strips aren’t strictly necessary for your TV, but they do make a difference. You don’t have to spend a lot of money on them either; there are some good options in terms of value versus price. For just a few bucks, you can get a high-quality LED backlight kit deal that will dramatically improve your viewing experience.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to We Got This Covered.