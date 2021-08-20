Guide To TV Backlights | Best Backlights For Your TV

One of the most popular trends in entertainment lighting is backlighting your TV. This creates an inviting ambiance that’s perfect for relaxing after work or hosting family movie night. Some of the most recent models can even adapt to the light and sound coming out of your screen.
If you’re looking for TV backlight deals, we’ve made a list with a bunch of good options. Whether you need one with Bluetooth, compatibility with Apple devices, or just need a simple product with working lights, you should be able to find a good deal on LEDs that fit what you want. Here’s our recommendations.
The Philips Hue 555326 Philips Hue BLE Lightstrip can be paired with Alexa, Apple Homekit, Google Assistant, Cortana, and other devices. This is a 2-meter base kit that offers simple Bluetooth connectivity and control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without using your WiFi.
Why We Recommend
Works with Alexa, Apple Homekit, and Google Assistant
New Fi LED Strip Lights work with Android and Apple devices. This backlight has a built-in high-sensitivity microphone, 16 million available colors, and a remote control that can be used to configure its functions. Users can also control lights through a mobile app.
Why We Recommend
Works with Android and Apple devices
Built-in high-sensitivity microphone that syncs lights with music
Backlight strips aren’t strictly necessary for your TV, but they do make a difference. You don’t have to spend a lot of money on them either; there are some good options in terms of value versus price. For just a few bucks, you can get a high-quality LED backlight kit deal that will dramatically improve your viewing experience.
