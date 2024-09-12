‘Hard pass’: Bachelor Nation slams Jenn Tran’s maturity after a fan argues that she deserves a ‘Bachelorette’ do-over

It has only been a week since Jenn’s Bachelorette journey came to a close, and it is safe to say that fans are starting to let some of the sympathy go, cracking down on the leading lady.

For those who are unfamiliar with what went down during the gut-wrenching finale of The Bachelorette season 21, Jenn Tran popped the question to Devin Strader come finale night in a shocking Bachelorette first, however, this monumental moment was quickly overshadowed. When it came time to air the proposal footage, a teary-eyed Jenn took the stage to announce to fans of the Bachelor franchise that Devin called off their engagement, telling her that he was never really in love and regretted accepting her proposal. How heartbreaking is that?

To make matters even worse, once The Bachelorette season 21 came to a close, it was later revealed that finalist Marcus Shoberg wanted Daisy Kent to be the Bachelorette and winner Devin Strader wanted Maria Georgas to be the Bachelorette instead, with the latter going so far as to follow Maria on Instagram. With neither man being all in on Jenn, this caused a great deal of chatter via social media — from fans of the Bachelor franchise, as well as Bachelor Nation members — with one Reddit user summing up what we all had been thinking:

“Devin wanted Maria and Marcus wanted Daisy. They need to start announcing the lead before casting so this disaster of a season doesn’t happen again. Jenn deserved men who were there for her. I feel like she needs a do-over.”

While a majority of what this Reddit user had to say is undoubtedly true — resulting in a great deal of agreement within the thread — the final sentence about a “do-over” caused an absolute uproar, as a majority of Bachelorette fans do not think that Jenn is deserving of a second chance.

Slamming her maturity level — as well as whether or not she is ready for marriage — keep scrolling to see what fans of the Bachelor franchise had to say about the situation via Reddit.

Kicking things off, a great deal of Bachelorette fans did not want a do-over of Jenn’s season:

“No, I do not want a do-over. Hard pass.”

Reddit users then began to delve into the details, explaining that the problem was not the men, but Jenn’s maturity level instead, as she was clearly not healed from her former relationships and unfit for marriage at this stage in her life:

“I think it was a HUGE learning experience for her, but she definitely needs a bit of time before getting married.” “No, she wasn’t ready for a marriage to begin with IMO. She still has a lot of growing up to do. Her season was dreadful, I’d rather not run it back.” “She kept sending home the only suitable people who were actually into her and making the most inappropriate choices. The only thing that made it less tragic was knowing she wasn’t ready for an engagement and definitely has a lot of growing to do.”

Jenn might not deserve a do-over as the Bachelorette — well, at least for many more years — but she will get a chance to redeem her time in the limelight as a part of Dancing With the Stars season 33. To see if she takes home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, tune into the beloved competition series Tuesdays via ABC or Disney Plus, beginning September 17.

She is certain to slay the dance floor, but we have a feeling that Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is going to give her a run for her money!

