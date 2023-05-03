‘Heartstopper’ season 2 update teases 3 budding romances and even more school drama

The first season of Heartstopper took viewers by storm, as web users flooded to lay witness to its charming, heartwarming story about romance, acceptance, and friendship.

News that a second season would follow the first came less than a month after Heartstopper landed on Netflix, and a third season is already in development. Season two is officially approaching its fall release date, which will arrive on Aug. 3 of this year, and audience hype is just starting to ramp up. The latest of what will surely be several promos for season two landed on Instagram today, in the form of several teasing images, and instantly rekindled interest among the show’s massive viewer base.

The Instagram post is straightforward and surprisingly informative. Given Heartstopper‘s status as an LGBTQ+ coming-of-age story, few major surprises are likely in store, but it still came as a surprise when the official Heartstopper Insta page laid out exactly what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

Detailing minor inclusions from season two across four separate images, the post informs viewers that they can expect Nick and Charlie, who discovered a romance between them in season one, to “navigate their new relationship” in season two, as “Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.”

They’re not the only characters set to get a deeper exploration in season two, either. The third image highlights Tara and Darcy, noting that they’ll face “unforseen challenges” in the upcoming season, as “exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom” up the ante — and the drama — in the show’s highly anticipated next part.

Longtime fans of the webcomic Heartstopper was adapted from quickly flooded the post’s comment section with cryptic takeaways about, in particular, the trip to Paris. Its difficult to suss out if those in the know are looking forward to the storyline with joy or trepidation, but its safe to say they’re excited either way.

As are we. The first season of Heartstopper displayed exactly how an LGBTQ+ love story should be told, and it delighted viewers across the globe with its touching storytelling, charming animated additions, and delightful characters. Viewers are very much hoping for more of the same when season two drops on Netflix, and now they know what to expect.