How old is Leslie Fhima on ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

This 'The Golden Bachelor' finalist is older than she looks.

After Gerry Turner admitted to being in love with all three of the remaining women—Leslie Fhima, Faith Martin, and Theresa Nist—in episode 6 of The Golden Bachelor, the 72-year-old was left with the hardest decision of his life. Which two women will advance to the finale, and who will be sent home?

Fortunately for Leslie, she has already secured her spot in the final two.

After a hometown date that was nothing short of spectacular, Leslie received the first rose of the evening, just moments before Gerry had a breakdown trying to decide who will receive the second: Faith or Theresa.

With Leslie receiving a rose from Gerry with no sense of hesitation or reservations, it appears as though the pair could have a future together, leaving viewers with dozens of questions to determine whether or not they are actually compatible.

One of the questions that fans of The Bachelor franchise have brought up on numerous occasions is regarding Leslie’s age. Given how youthful she looks, how old is she?

How old is The Golden Bachelor‘s Leslie Fhima?

Image via ABC

Her biography for The Golden Bachelor details her life as a professional figure skater and personal trianer, her love of dancing, and her experience running marathons. “Leslie is looking for a real man who will enhance her life, and she’s ready to put it all on the line to pursue love,” the bio concludes, and it looks like she might have found that in Gerry!

Nonetheless, Leslie’s biography for The Golden Bachelor failed to mention her age, which took some extra internet sleuthing on our end.

We discovered that the Golden Valley, Minnesota native was born on December 28, 1958, making her 64 years of age during the time that The Golden Bachelor has been hitting our television screens.

While she is older than 61-year-old Faith Martin and younger than 70-year-old Theresa Nist, could this eight-year age gap between her and Gerry affect their connection? It looks like we will just have to wait and see.

Catch brand new episodes of The Golden Bachelor on Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT to see if Leslie Fhima receives Gerry Turner’s final rose in the end.