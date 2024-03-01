How old is Phaedra Parks from ‘The Traitors’ season 2?

Getting banished on The Traitors season 2 yesterday (February 29) — just one episode shy of the finale — fans of the franchise were devastated to see the fabulous Phaedra Parks from Married to Medicine and The Real Housewives of Atlanta leave our television screens once and for all, bringing her spectacular fashion sense with her back to the United States.

She may be petite in stature, but the drop dead gorgeous reality star’s style is sensational, and viewers have been dying to know just how old Phaedra is, as she built connections with even the youngest contestants on the beloved competition series (notably 24-year-old Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen from Love Island: USA).

Contrary to popular belief, Phaedra is much older than how she looks and acts around others. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself what her actual age is…

Phaedra Parks’ age

Phaedra is currently 50 years old, born on October 26, 1973.

Contrary to popular belief, she was not the oldest individual in the castle, falling short to 60-year-old John Bercow, 56-year-old Tamra Judge, 53-year-old Shereé Whitfield, and 51-year-old Mercedes “MJ” Javid.

Nonetheless, while she is already greatly missed on our television screens, only six contestants are left fighting for the cash prize on The Traitors season 2: Chris “CT” Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella from The Challenge, Sandra Diaz Twine from Survivor, Kate Chastain from Below Deck, Shereé Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset. To find out for yourself whether the traitors or the faithfuls bring home the bacon, be sure to tune into the finale on Thursday (March 7) at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock.