‘I feel like it’s entirely fake’: Are Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler fabricating their relationship? One ‘Love Island Games’ contestant’s theory, explained

The inaugural season of Love Island Games has officially come and gone, and everyone’s favorite duo, Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler, prevailed as the champions. Leaving with a massive cash prize, Justine and Jack also happened to find their perfect match in each other during their time on the beloved competition series, but some Love Island Games contestants are not in agreement…

For those who are unfamiliar with Love Island Games, the Love Island spin-off series gives fan-favorite islanders from international iterations of the show (from Love Island: USA to Love Island: UK to Love Island: Australia and beyond) “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before,” according to Peacock.

As mentioned, by beating powerhouse duos like Aurelia Lamprecht and Johnny Middlebrooks, as well as Deb Chubb and Callum Hole, in the final duel, Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler emerged as the champions of the inaugural season of Love Island Games. Unfortunately for the pair, some of their fellow islanders are still not buying the story they are selling…

Justine and Jack coupled up with one another on the first day in the villa (despite having different partners for the first challenge of the season, where Justine was partnered with Curtis Pritchard and Jack was partnered with Cely Vazquez), remaining faithful to one another until the very end. Because of this, the duo began to develop feelings for one another, making their overall partnership and teamwork significantly better than their opponents.

Now, while neither Justine nor Jack could confirm that they are boyfriend and girlfriend after Love Island Games came to a close, Justine gushed that their current relationship status is simply “doing their best” in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, admitting that they still talk to each other every day, from texting to calling to FaceTiming and beyond.

Unfortunately, Mike Boateng from Love Island: UK and Love Island Games thinks that this relationship is centered around clout chasing, sharing why he believes the relationship between Justine and Jack is “fake” on the Chillin with Dylan podcast. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Photo via Peacock

On said podcast, Mike dished to host Dylan Deckard, “Jack played a beautiful game. You’re in it to play a game, but because all of that had been messed up, in regards to him telling Courtney he was open to getting to know her, him telling Zeta he was open to getting to know her, I felt like a lot of people didn’t get to see that, because we got the Jack and Justine show. You never got to see the fact that this guy actually wasn’t into Justine as she was.”

Based on this statement, it sounds like Jack Fowler was interested in pursuing a relationship with hot new bombshells like Courtney Boerner and Zeta Morrison during his time on Love Island Games, however, that did not make it onto our television screens — yikes!

Admitting that he has a lot of love for Justine, Mike did not like the way Jack was treating Justine within the villa, knowing that the former was rather wishy washy, while the latter was one hundred percent invested in their relationship.

“She came in, heart on her sleeve, making it clear ‘I’m looking for love and also want to win as well,’ but Jack on the other hand, sad to say, he wasn’t looking for love. He was riding the coat of Justine, and when he realized she was in a strong position, he kind of stuck to her. I would have respected it more if he came out and said that… I don’t think he’s genuinely involved with her, I think it was more of a tactical thing,” Mike continued passionately.

On the same podcast, the 28-year-old admitted that he has not spoken to Justine nor Jack since filming for Love Island Games wrapped, theorizing that the pair is probably scared to talk to him, because they know who he is and will tell it to them straight.

To finish his controversial statements, Mike concluded, “I don’t believe in no fakery, I don’t believe in this ‘relationship’ they got at the minute. I feel like its entirely fake, but they’re open to prove me wrong. I do believe Jack is just leaning on Justine and her fanbase at the minute, and if they do become something then fair play, but right now I don’t believe it, I don’t buy it, and I feel like theres a lot of fakery going on with them two.”

Because of this, it is safe to say we will be keeping a close eye on both Justine and Jack’s respective social media profiles to see where their relationship goes from here. Perhaps Mike Boateng is right after all…

Nonetheless, to watch Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler’s journey on Love Island Games from start to finish, fans of the Love Island franchise can watch the entirety of the beloved competition series on Peacock.