‘JAW DROPPED’: A Bachelor Nation villain and fan favorite might have a romance brewing, and fans are already freaking out

As fans may know, Bachelor Nation is one big, happy family.

Well, at least one big, happy family that happens to date one another…

From The Bachelor to The Bachelorette to Bachelor In Paradise and beyond, it is not uncommon for former contestants to date individuals from other seasons. In fact, some of the most successful Bachelor Nation relationships were not even on the same season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, from Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell to Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt and beyond

In fact, a new Golden Bachelor–Bachelorette couple is brewing between Jordan Heller and Leslie Fhima — how cute is that?

Nevertheless, while Jordan and Leslie have been hitting it off, another unlikely pair has seemingly been seeing one another in the Big Apple. The difference with this couple, though, is that one is a fan favorite and one is a villain, resulting in a great deal of controversy among fans of the Bachelor franchise.

Who is this couple, you may ask? Maria Georgas and Peter Weber (AKA Pilot Pete) were spotted at dinner in New York City recently, revealed by the following TikTok video:

For those who need a refresher, Maria Georgas was a contestant on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, failing to receive a rose after the highly-anticipated hometown dates. While she had some undeniable chemistry with Joey, Maria found herself in quite a bit of controversy throughout season 28 of The Bachelor, notably beefing with contestants like Sydney Gordon, Lea Cayanan, Jess Edwards, and more. Gaining the support of America after being bullied by her castmates, Maria quickly became a social media sensation after the show, amassing a whopping 658k followers on Instagram and 425.1k followers on TikTok, as well as making appearances on numerous top-tier podcasts: Call Her Daddy, Chicks In The Office, and more.

Blasting to the past a bit, Peter Weber was a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette back in 2019, failing to receive a rose after the oh-so steamy overnight dates. We all remember when Peter and Hannah infamously did the deed in a windmill (four times)… right?

Nevertheless, Peter went on to be the lead of The Bachelor season 24, falling in love with both Madison Prewett and Hannah Sluss, but ultimately proposing to the latter. Unfortunately, the pair’s engagement only lasted two months, with Peter pursuing respective relationships with runner-up Madison and fourth runner-up Kelley Flanagan shortly afterwards. Proving to be quite the playboy, Peter lost the support of a great deal of fans of the Bachelor franchise, quickly becoming one of the most infamous leads in franchise history — poor guy!

Because of how much America loves Maria and hates Peter, it is safe to say fans are unhappy with this rumored relationship, taking to the comment section of the above TikTok video to share their true thoughts:

“Why Pilot Pete of all the people?!? 🙄” “The way my jaw dropped…” “NOOOO 😭😭😭”

This TikTok video also caused quite a bit of chatter via Reddit, where even more opinions were shared:

“This makes all the sense in the world in the worst way possible…” “Making her rounds and has the WORST taste 😖” “Mess just follows Pilot Pete. I love it.”

To see where things go from here, it is safe to say we will be keeping up with both parties on social media until further notice. After all, our fingers are crossed that this romance is nothing but a facade, and Maria finds someone better than Pilot Pete — yikes!

