Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ previews a whole phase of projects as the MCU’s newest cosmic hero may have taken off

Happy Thursday, Marvel lovers. Let’s start as we mean to go on by gushing over today’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale. For a show that’s been reveling in its low-stakes storytelling, the superhero sitcom’s last episode may well prove to be a looking glass into the future of the MCU, as it offered hints at practically an entire phase-full of upcoming projects. Meanwhile, the latest intel is pointing to the franchise’s newest outer-space hero potentially finally taking to the skies.

She-Hulk finale breaks the fandom (and Disney Plus) with Skaar, X-Men, and Scarlet Witch shouts

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

For a half-hour of comedic TV, She-Hulk sure squeezed in a heck load of the heavy lifting for what’s to come in this franchise. As many expected, Hulk’s son Skaar finally made his live-action debut (albeit for all of two seconds), while Jen Walters’ trip into Marvel Studios HQ resulted in teases at the coming of the X-Men and a Scarlet Witch solo movie. Not to mention what Charlie Cox’s return implied about Daredevil: Born Again. Here’s hoping it won’t be long until we see Tatiana Maslany back as our Jade Giantess (more on that in a moment).

Marvel may finally know what it’s doing with Nova…

Image via Marvel Comics

Earlier this year, fans of the cosmic side of the Marvel universe were overjoyed to learn that the studio had officially greenlit a Nova project, with Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel vet Sabir Pizada penning the script. Strangely, though, the exact nature of said project went unrevealed. But, according to the latest intel (via The Cosmic Circus), Marvel may have at last decided upon the best way to bring the popular hero to the screen. Following the success of Werewolf by Night, we might want to prepare for a Nova Special Presentation to land on Disney Plus in the near future.

… Although She-Hulk season two remains a mystery

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Returning to She-Hulk for a moment, while the season finale left things on an encouraging note, unfortunately, it’s too early to say for certain whether a second season could happen or not. Showrunner Jessica Gao was asked the big question about Shulkie’s future in the wake of the finale’s release and she had to admit that it’s out of her hands and the decision rests with Kevin Feige. Or, as we now know the truth about Marvel Studios, K.E.V.I.N. the all-knowing A.I.

Namor star is hoping to spread their (little) wings in some Black Panther 2 spinoffs

Marvel Studios.

We haven’t actually got to see him on screen yet but the MCU’s newest villain, Tenoch Huerta, is already ready to return as Namor the Sub-Mariner beyond Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actor revealed that they cannot wait to fly (using their funky little boot-wings) to other corners of the franchise after their imminent debut, which may have just spoiled the fact that the underwater monarch makes it out of his battle with Wakanda alive and kicking swimming.

Find your way back here on Friday, folks, for your next Marvel news roundup.