The Mandalorian Star Says Season 2 Is Power-Packed

The rest of the Star Wars universe might be experiencing some upheaval, but the TV adventures of The Mandalorian set in a galaxy far, far away are being met with universal praise. The excitement for season 2 is at an all time high as well, especially after the action-packed season 1 finale, which saw the introduction of a character who looks to be the main series villain and some neat surprises.

The first season left us with a glimpse of Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon surviving the crash of his TIE Fighter and wielding the Darksaber. That’s an interesting little detail, because according to Star Wars lore, the Darksaber and Mandalorians actually share some history. The black-bladed weapon was a lightsaber created by Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian to ever be inducted into the Jedi Order. The history of the weapon and how it ended up in Gideon’s hand might be a plot point that’s explored at a later date, but it certainly adds more mystique to a character who we know next to nothing about. For all we know, he might even have some Force abilities hidden up his sleeve.

Rest assured, Esposito will make for a worthy adversary to Mando and The Child, considering his past role as the chillingly efficient drug boss and restaurateur Gus Fring in Breaking Bad. And in a recent interview with Variety, Esposito promised that an exciting second season is in the works.

“I haven’t seen any of 2 yet,” he revealed. “But it’s going to be power-packed.”

The actor believes that the show’s creator, Jon Favreau, is “probably already writing” the third season of the series in his head, too. “I’m excited for the audience to see this,” Esposito said.

Though we don’t know too much about the next run just yet, fans can expect to see a host of new and familiar characters in season 2 as the roster grows. One cameo that’s long been rumored is Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan. There’s also the possibility of a surprise character from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace being introduced as well. Expectations are incredibly high for season 2 of The Mandalorian, no doubt, but we’re sure it will deliver when it streams on Disney Plus this October.