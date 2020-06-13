The Mandalorian Theory Says Boba Fett Will Work With Mando To Save Baby Yoda

With Boba Fett making a miraculous comeback in the second season of The Mandalorian, a lot of fans are wondering what role he’ll play in the story of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda.

At this point, both Mando and the Child are essentially outcasts who don’t belong anywhere. The finale of season 1 gave us some context about what’s next for the two, but with the rumor mill heavily suggesting that a lot of familiar faces will be making a return in the next season, including Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren and Bo-Katan Kryze, odds are, things won’t turn out the way we expect them to, at least narrative-wise. One particular addition making the rounds online for over a month is Temuera Morrison in an unspecified role, which is pretty much confirmation that Boba Fett is returning from the dead.

It looks as though Disney and Lucasfilm have big plans for the bounty hunter in the near future, but how will the character contribute to the story of The Mandalorian? When it comes to Boba, the general assumption is that he’ll play a villain role, much like his father, and much like the Original Trilogy. But what if the twist here is a secret redemption arc? According to a new theory by the folks at SceenRant, bringing back the character just to play another antagonist is the most basic approach that Lucasfilm could take with him, not to mention that it’d kill the potential for his own spinoff show. But what is the alternative?

Well, it’d be reasonable to assume that someone has tasked Boba Fett to hunt down Baby Yoda. This could be either Moff Gideon or the other unknown party who hired IG-11 to kill the Asset. Of course, we know that Boba is known across the galaxy as a mercenary who upholds his contracts, so what could help change his heart? For all we know, the Empire wants Baby Yoda for cloning purposes, which actually makes a lot of sense in the greater order of things. Seeing as how Boba is a clone himself, what if he decides to turn against the system and destroy what built him in the first place?

Star Wars has already shown that it’s willing to take the leap and give depth to a lot of supporting characters that get sidelined by the plot, so it’s highly likely that they’ll take the same route with Boba in The Mandalorian, as opposed to featuring him as yet another shallow villain standing in the way of Mando and Baby Yoda.

What do you think about this theory, though? And what do you expect to see from the sinister bounty hunter when he returns? As usual, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.