After nearly three years of waiting — much of which was caused by delays from the COVID-19 pandemic — the first official trailer for Amazon Prime’s new limited series Daisy Jones & The Six is here, and it’s shaping up to be every bit as gritty, grungy, and mesmerizing as its legion of fans could’ve hoped for.

Heavily influenced by Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac, Daisy Jones & The Six follows the historic rise and fall of the titular rock n’ roll band and their journey from an unknown group of nobodies to one of the biggest names in music history, all the while regaling audiences with the best (and worst) aspects of the 1970s.

The 10-episode limited series is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Like its source material, the show is told in a documentary-style format. Throughout the series, the band, their managers, and their friends and family shed light on their overnight success and the thousand little cuts that eventually led to their infamous downfall. Most of all, it addresses the alleged, never-before-told love affair between its lead singers, Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dune (Sam Claflin).

Showcasing an impressive amount of original music, Daisy Jones & The Six includes a total of 10 songs as part of the band’s debut album Aurora, all of which will be available to stream on Amazon Music. Its accompanying vinyl is also available for sale. Keough, Claflin, and the other members of the band had to learn to play their respective instruments in preparation for filming, resulting in over a year of musical training. None of them had established music careers prior to the show. Nevertheless, executive producers Scott Neustadter and Lauren Neustadter called their stage presence “vibrant,” “fresh,” and that they never sounded like they were “play acting.” They even alluded to real-life performances in the future.

Until this point, it’s been unclear where, if at all, the show would deviate from its source material. After the novel gained a legion of fans from its success on TikTok’s sub-community “BookTok,” the expectation for an accurate adaption has been high. Overall, the trailer indicates there will be strong similarities, but one glaring deviation is the overt emphasis on a love triangle between Daisy, Billy, and Billy’s wife Camila (Camila Morrone). Time will tell whether this is to the show’s benefit or detriment.

The series is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and husband and wife duo Scott Neustadter and Lauren Neustadter (The Morning Show, Where the Crawdads Sing) under Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine. Scott Neustadter also penned the script alongside Michael H. Weber, both of whom penned The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns. Taylor Jenkins Reid is also one of the show’s producers.

Daisy Jones & The Six’s worldwide tour begins on March 3 only on Prime Video.