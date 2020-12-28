Robert Rodriguez Used Star Wars Toys To Plan His Big Action Scene In The Mandalorian

Season 2 of The Mandalorian was another massive success for Disney Plus and the Star Wars brand in general, and it appears as though the Mouse House’s streaming service is doing a much better job of keeping the fans happy than the increasingly divisive feature films. And while Mando and Baby Yoda may have parted ways for now, the universe keeps on getting bigger.

The recent Investor Day confirmed that a huge number of shows are in the works, but one major reveal was held back for The Mandalorian‘s finale. Taking a leaf out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe playbook, a post-credits scene saw Boba Fett ascend to the throne of Tatooine’s criminal underworld, announcing his solo series for next December.

There was a little initial confusion about whether or not it was a separate entity from The Mandalorian, but The Book of Boba Fett was confirmed as a standalone show shortly after, with Robert Rodriguez joining the team of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni as an executive producer. The filmmaker helmed the most action-packed episode of the small screen smash hit yet with “The Tragedy,” and in a recent interview, he admitted that his love of Boba Fett saw him plan the major action sequence in his backyard with his kids’ Star Wars toys.

“I ended up turning a three-page battle scene into a nine-minute battle scene because I was just that excited to be bringing Boba back. I told Favreau, ‘I’ve been waiting to see this version of Boba Fett since I was a kid’. Boba has to be different, he can’t just seem like another Mando. He has to move differently, feel different, occupy a completely different space, and have a weight and gravitas to him that shows why he’s such a legend.” “I wanted him to live up to his name that we would whisper since we were kids and be that mysterious character with a past that makes you want to know more about him. If Mando is a gunslinger, then Boba needs to be a barbarian. It needs to satisfy. I don’t want to take for granted that he’ll show up later in other episodes. He needs to be all things right here, right now. That’s what Boba Fett is all about. This episode needed to say ‘Boba is back’, and that was my main personal mission.”

Boba Fett may have been a cult favorite for four decades, but the bounty hunter has never been as cool as he was when Rodriguez was calling the shots. Indeed, the hype levels for Temuera Morrison’s ascent to leading man status have risen exponentially based on what the Desperado director brought to the table in The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett is now shooting as we speak.