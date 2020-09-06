Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Developing New TV Show For Netflix

The guarantee of being afforded complete creative freedom has seen a huge number of the industry’s premiere talents head to Netflix, and it would appear that after working on one project they end up almost immediately signing onto another. Jamie Foxx followed up the success of Project Power by taking semi-autobiographical sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me to the streaming service, and also boarded sci-fi movie They Cloned Tyrone shortly after.

The Russo brothers, meanwhile, are tackling $200 million blockbuster The Gray Man after watching Extraction become Netflix’s most-watched original ever, while Red Notice hadn’t even started shooting before Dwayne Johnson committed to comic book adaptation Ball & Chain. The company are certainly doing something right when it comes to handling big name talent, and Ryan Reynolds in particular can’t seem to get enough of working with Netflix.

After headlining Michael Bay’s 6 Underground and joining the cast of Red Notice, the Deadpool star also signed a deal to develop video game adaptation Dragon’s Lair, co-write and star in comedy Upstate and play the lead role in the untitled time travel movie that marks his next collaboration with Free Guy director Shawn Levy.

If that wasn’t enough, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones that told us that Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw and that a Witcher prequel is in development at Netflix – that the 43 year-old is also in talks to create and star in a TV series for the world’s most popular platform. Plot details are scarce at the moment, but the project is said to be an original action comedy set in the world of espionage.

While that sounds fairly generic on paper and is definitely within Ryan Reynolds‘ wheelhouse, the thought of an A-list movie star headlining an action-driven TV series on Netflix sounds like exactly the sort of thing guaranteed to draw in huge viewership numbers.