‘She almost died’: Yes, a Bachelor Nation member ‘almost killed’ his ‘Dancing With the Stars’ partner

She might have just won Dancing with the Stars season 33 with Bachelor Nation’s very own Joey Graziadei, but that does not mean that things were smooth sailing between Jenna Johnson and all of her previous dance partners. According to the DWTS pro herself, her working relationship with Bachelor Nation’s beloved “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile was far from smooth sailing…

For those who need a refresher, Jenna and Joe were partners during Dancing with the Stars season 27 — following his stints on The Bachelorette season 14 and Bachelor in Paradise season 5 —finishing the competition in fifth place. Participating in themed episodes like “New York City / Las Vegas Night,” “Most Memorable Year Night,” “Disney Night,” and more, things took a turn for the worse during “Halloween Night,” when Joe “almost killed” Jenna in the midst of their oh-so intricate dance. Huh?

On a recent episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast — hosted by Joe and his wife, Serena Pitt (who he met on Bachelor in Paradise season 7) — Jenna sat down with the couple to discuss all things Dancing with the Stars. “Remember when I almost snapped your neck?” Joe asked his previous dance partner to kick off the conversation, and naturally, we were immediately all ears.

“I almost killed you. I swear on my life, she almost died. It was insane,” Joe explained, reflecting on the Frankenstein-themed Argentine Tango they performed during “Halloween Night.” Seemingly traumatized by the life-threatening moment, Jenna then chimed into the conversation, offering some words of positivity and encouragement to her previous dance partner nonetheless:

“Honestly, Joe, that was your best dance, and it was the ending move. We had just one lift… He put his arm in the wrong spot. I was going to do a backflip. I don’t know how I did that.”

Laughing, Joe added that “Jenna would walk off stage when we would get done dancing and she’d look at me and she’d go, ‘What happened?’ And I would look at her and say, ‘I don’t know!'” How hilarious is that?

Despite her rather rocky partnership with Joe, Jenna did not find herself entirely out of luck within Bachelor Nation, though, as she recently took home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy alongside Joey (as mentioned previously). Their scores for the season were as follows:

DWTS Premiere — Cha Cha to Tyler Hubbard’s “Dancin’ In The Country” (21/30)

“Oscars Night” — Rumba to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born (22/30)

“Soul Train Night” — Jive to The Isley Brothers’ “Shout” (34/40)

“Hair Metal Night” — Tango to Scorpions’ “Rock You Like A Hurricane” (36/40)

“Dedication Night” — Viennese Waltz to Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” (36/40)

“Disney Night” — Samba to “Trashin’ The Camp” from Tarzan (25/30)

“Halloween Nightmares Night” — Argentine Tango to “Ramalama (Bang Bang)” by Róisín Murphy (29/30)

DWTS 500th Episode — Contemporary to “Work Song” by Hozier (28/30)

DWTS Semi-Final — Foxtrot to “I Won’t Dance” by Erin Boheme and District 78 (30/30) and Paso Doble to “Come Together” by Lennon & McCartney (28/30)

DWTS Finale — Cha Cha to “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake (30/30) and Freestyle to “Canned Heat” by District 78 feat. Jake Simpson (29/30)

Will Jenna manage to emerge victorious at the end of Dancing with the Stars season 34 too?

More importantly, will Jenna’s next partner be brand new Bachelor Grant Ellis? To find out for yourself, be sure to keep up with the competition show via social media for any further updates regarding Dancing with the Stars season 34. In the meantime, you may stream past seasons of Dancing with the Stars via Hulu or Disney Plus.

