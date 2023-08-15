‘Solar Opposites’ full voice cast

Ahead of his swift 2023 downfall, Justin Roiland was one of the biggest names in adult animation.

He was well on his way to replacing the likes of Seth MacFarlane and Matt Groening, with his stints on numerous television shows only surpassed by his presence as both lead characters on one of the most popular animated releases in recent memory. His time on Rick and Morty is over, following reports of abuse and predatory behavior, and he’s seen many of his most prominent roles disappear in the wake of his legal woes. One such role is in Hulu’s Solar Opposites, a program Roiland co-created and starred in ahead of his 2023 firing.

Solar Opposites is heading into its fourth season without Roiland’s contribution as either creator or voice actor, and the minor cast mix-up is leading to some predictable confusion. The majority of the voice cast has remained the same over the show’s run so far, but without Roiland’s attachment inevitable questions are accompanying its season 4 launch.

The Solar Opposites voice cast

As noted above, the only major cast mix-up on Solar Opposites is the recasting of Justin Roiland’s Korvo. The remainder of the cast has been attached to the show from the start, and will likely persist in their respective roles until the show airs its final episode. For now, fans can look forward to season 4 – which is currently airing, and an incoming season 5 – which was approved back in October of 2022.

Dan Stevens as Korvo

This is the big one. Lead character Korvo was voiced by Justin Roiland through each of Solar Opposites’ first three seasons, but he’s being replaced — starting in season 4 — by Dan Stevens. Stevens isn’t nearly as well-known for his voice work as Roiland, but he’s been carving out a corner for himself via releases like Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts and The Prince. Before he made the transition to voice work, however, Stevens was best known as Matthew Crawley on Downton Abbey and David Haller on Legion.

Thomas Middleditch as Terry

Maintaining the role he’s held from the start, Thomas Middleditch will continue to portray Terry in Solar Opposites‘ future seasons. Middleditch isn’t the most recognizable name on this list, but his resume is just as impressive — if not more so — than many of his on-screen peers. Viewers will recognize the face behind Terry’s voice from releases like Zombieland: Double Tap and Once Upon a Time in Venice. His voice work is even more widespread, so listen for his voice in Bob’s Burgers, Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero, and even Beavis and Butt-Head.

Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack

Sean Giambrone is still in the early stages of his career, leaving his resume a bit shorter than many of his peers, but he’s still finding plenty of work. He plays Yumyulack in Solar Opposites, even as he holds down a handful of other voice roles across animated genres. You’ll hear a bit of Yumyulack crop up with a viewing of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and The Secret Life of Pets 2, and you can get a good look at Giambrone’s face in 2019’s live-action Kim Possible.

Mary Mack as Jesse

The people behind Solar Opposites struck gold with their casting of Mary Mack as Jesse, as the celebrated comedian continues to carry the character to new heights. Mack’s been a staple of the comedy scene for more than a decade now, and — while she doesn’t have much of a presence on television shows or blockbuster films — her funny bone is on full display on the comedian’s five stand-up albums.

Sagan McMahan as The Pupa

Sagan McMahan isn’t known for much outside of Solar Opposites, but don’t let his relation to the show’s co-creator fool you. This isn’t all nepotism, folks — he’s actually a talented voice actor. He hasn’t appeared in anything outside of Solar Opposites and Warped Kart Racers — in which he also plays the Pupa — but he certainly managed to make the role his own.

Tiffany Haddish as Aisha

Tiffany Haddish requires no introduction. The mega-popular comedian kicked her way onto the scene in 2017 and quickly established herself as a titan of the craft. She’s been in a number of films and television shows, including Girl’s Trip, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Haunted Mansion, and Tuca & Bertie, and she absolutely shines in each. She brings the same charm and easygoing comedy to Solar Opposites‘ Aisha.

Christina Hendricks as Cherie

One of the most widely-awarded people on this list, Christina Hendricks has dipped her toes into every genre, from drama and action to animation, comedy, and even video games. She’s best known for her role as Joan Holloway in Mad Men, but fans of sci-fi like myself will recognize her as Firefly‘s Saffron (or Bridget, or Yolanda) and her voice has graced a number of animated hits, from American Dad! and Rick and Morty to Robot Chicken and, of course, Solar Opposites.

Andy Daly as Lindsey Tim Weekly

Anyone who enjoys comedy is familiar with Andy Daly’s work. He’s enjoyed at least a cameo in a huge number of popular programs, both animated and live-action, stretching from the late ’90s to the 2020s. He’s currently juggling roles in Bob’s Burgers, Harley Quinn, Solar Opposites, and The Great North — and that’s not even considering his work in film. On top of parts in The People We Hate at the Wedding and 2021’s Home Sweet Home Alone, he has a lengthy history in voice work. If it’s funny and animated, he’s in it, I can all but guarantee.

Alfred Molina as The Duke/Ringo

Alfred Molina got a boost in popularity with the release of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw him return to the role of Doc Ock — a part he originally played back in 2004’s Spider-Man 2. He smashed the role out of the park for a second time, and in the process made fans of a brand-new generation. He was already beloved by plenty, thanks to his broad collection of work in films like Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Da Vinci Code, and Frida, as well as television shows like The Normal Heart. If you’re not familiar with his previous work, you’ve got some watching to do. It’s well worth the time spent.

Sterling K. Brown as Halk Hogam

Marvel fans are already well familiar with Sterling K. Brown’s work — thanks to his appearance in 2018’s Black Panther, but the star’s recent shift to voice work is earning him all-new fans. People will recognize Solar Opposites‘ Halk Hogam from all of Brown’s recent projects, including Big Mouth, Interrupting Chicken, and the incoming second season of Invincible, but if you want a glimpse of the man behind that addictive voice you’ll need to turn to live-action releases like Biosphere or This Is Us.

Sutton Foster as Sister Sisto and Pobo

Sutton Foster’s breakout saw her making a name for herself on stage, but her transition to television and film quickly followed. On top of her current roles as both Sister Sisto and Pobo in Solar Opposites, the 48-year-old star has recently enjoyed roles on shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ridley Jones, and What Would You Do? If you want a proper look at her previous work, however, you’ll have no choice but to explore her absolutely stacked theatrical resume. Clearly, this star’s heart remains on the stage.

Kari Wahlgren as Nova/Sister Blista

Few people on this list have a background in voice work that matches Kari Wahlgren’s. She got her start in anime dubs — starring as Haruko Haruhara in FLCL — and was soon gobbling up roles left and right. Anime fans know her voice well — as the main character in Samurai Champloo, if not her slew of Naruto characters — but she doesn’t restrict herself to the genre. She’s a fan of animation in all its forms, and viewers will recognize Sister Blista’s voice from many of their childhood favorites, from Ben 10 and Phineas and Ferb to the more modern Young Justice and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Carlos Alazraqui as Montez and Ventrez

Reno 911! may have helped put Carlos Alazraqui on the map, but the actor clearly found his passion in voice work. He’s been in a huge number of shows, video games, and even commercials over the years, buying up real estate in our heads as early as the late ’90s with his take on the Taco Bell dog, and he absolutely refuses to slow down. His filmography is stacked, with roles in everything from Rocket Power and SpongeBob SquarePants to Star Trek: Lower Decks and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. He plays two separate roles in Solar Opposites, as both Montez and Ventrez.

Kieran Culkin as Glen/Dodge Charger

He didn’t boast the early star power of his brother, but Kieran Culkin has proven to be a more enduring star. The 40-year-old did enjoy a stint of acting during his youth — often alongside his brother — but he’s made a name for himself entirely outside of Macaulay’s circle. By the mid-2000s, he was carving out his own space in the spotlight, and fans still look back fondly on his appearances in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and She’s All That, even as he dazzles in current releases like Succession.

Christopher Meloni as LoneSun

Christopher Meloni’s presence on this list might just be enough to convince any SVU fan to add Solar Opposites to their watch list. He’s easily best known from the longstanding series, but that’s far from the only project he’s associated with. On top of his role as LoneSun in Solar Opposites, Meloni’s made appearances in Family Guy, Rick and Morty, and American Dad! – on top of his recurring role in Harley Quinn.

Blake Perlman as Glorgax

Blake Perlman doesn’t have the stacked resume of Meloni or Alazraqui, but every voice role she takes is a winner. She dazzles as Glogax, of course, but we’d bet viewers will also enjoy her voice work in Archer, as well as her live-action work in Pottersville and Hand of God.

Clancy Brown as Cromus

These days, any role in a John Wick movie is enough to ensure star power, but Clancy Brown claimed that crown long before the action-packed franchise was born. He was starring in The Shawshank Redemption and Starship Troopers back when Keanu Reeves was known for Speed and The Matrix, and his career’s never truly slowed down. These days, he’s best known for shows like Solar Opposites and the upcoming Gen V.