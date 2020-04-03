Star Wars: The Clone Wars Reveals The Shocking Truth About The Jedi

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has detailed an instance when the Jedi inadvertently caused the death of innocent people on Coruscant.

Dave Filoni’s bridging arc in the final season of The Clone Wars saw the return of Ahsoka Tano after she left the Jedi Order for turning their back on her during the trial. After getting into trouble with the Pyke crime syndicate, the recent episode of the animated show, titled “Dangerous Debt,” immediately kicks off by showing Ahsoka and the Martez sisters in their prison. As they try to find a way out of their precarious situation, Rafa and Ahsoka start arguing again about the virtues of morality and we get to learn a bit more about the Martez family and why they hate the Jedi.

As it’s revealed, Trace and Rafa’s parents were caught in the crossfire of a fight between Jedi Knights and a gang of criminals on Coruscant. When one of the criminals shoots a freighter’s engine, the ship spirals out of control and heads towards a populated landing zone. The Jedi decide to steer clear and instead crash the freighter into a portal wall, where the Martezs resided. The girls barely make it out alive but their parents aren’t so lucky. Afterward, the Jedi return and one of them comes to the children, but instead of offering an apology, she tells them that what happened was the will of the Force.

Lucasfilm Drops More Than A Dozen BTS Star Wars Pics From The Last Jedi, Rogue One And Solo 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now that Snips has turned her back on the Council, these truths could further alienate the former Padawan from her previous life at the Temple. Still, Ahsoka is tilting closer and closer to revealing her true identity as a former Jedi Knight to her newfound friends, but how will they react when they find out, especially since she’s already saved their lives several times?

I guess we’ll have our answers when the next episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars concludes this particular story arc next Friday on Disney Plus.