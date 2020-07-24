New Star Wars Poster May Reveal First Look At Live-Action Ahsoka Tano

The second season of The Mandalorian is still tentatively penciled in for an October release on Disney Plus, and it should be able to make the date given that shooting had already been completed before the Coronavirus pandemic plunged the entire entertainment industry into the chaos that it’s still struggling to escape from.

With the latest batch of episodes just a little over two months away, expectations are rising based on both the widespread enthusiasm that Mando and Baby Yoda’s first adventure received, as well as some huge casting announcements that are poised to bring some fan favorite characters from the animated shows into the live-action realm, in what could be the first major step towards a small screen Star Wars universe spearheaded by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Katee Sackhoff is set to reprise her voice role as Bo-Katon, while Temuera Morrison is widely expected to be pulling double duty as both Boba Fett and The Clone Wars‘ Captain Rex. However, the biggest name set to debut in season 2 of The Mandalorian is without a doubt Ahsoka Tano, with Rosario Dawson stepping in for Ashley Eckstein to bring Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan to life.

While it surely won’t be long until we see some official images or a trailer, a new Comic-Con@Home poster may have given us our first hint as to how Ahsoka’s signature look will be translated to live-action, and you can check it out below.

Obviously, that isn’t Rosario Dawson in the art, but the more realistic depiction of Ahsoka Tano in the poster could offer some clues as to how she’ll appear in The Mandalorian. In any case, let’s just hope her live-action debut manages to live up to the hype, because Disney and Lucasfilm reportedly have some huge plans for the character as part of Star Wars‘ small screen expansion.