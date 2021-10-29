Surprising New Anime Takes #1 Spot On Popularity Charts, Dethroning One Piece

As One Piece approaches the premiere of its 1000th episode, the iconic shounen show feels like it should be unstoppable but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It’s had a rocky time on the popularity charts as of late, though it had recently climbed its way back to the top as the most popular airing anime.

Now, according to MyAnimeList, it looks like a surprise contender has entered the ring. Standing tall over previous number one contenders like 86 and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Ranking of Kings is now currently the number one anime airing.

Ranking of Kings features a star-studded cast and is based on a massively popular web manga titled Ousama Ranking. The story follows Bojji, a deaf and powerless prince who is the firstborn son and should be able to inherit the throne — even though no one else thinks he deserves the title.

However, after making friends with Kage — a literal shadow person who seems to understand Bojji when he speaks — it looks like he may have a better chance than ever before as the duo teams up together in this heartwarming coming-of-age tale. Check out the trailer for the show below to learn a bit more.

If you want to see why the show is currently so popular among viewers, you can find Ranking of Kings streaming exclusively on Funimation now.