Sylvester Stallone May Be Getting His Own Disney Plus MCU Show

James Gunn and Sylvester Stallone have clearly struck up a firm friendship, as the action icon boarded The Suicide Squad very late in the day as a mystery character, marking their second collaboration on a comic book blockbuster after the Rocky veteran showed up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Stakar Ogord.

While Stallone didn’t have a great deal of screen time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel, Gunn has admitted that there’s more to come, meaning it’s very likely that he’ll also be involved in Vol. 3, which is set to start shooting before the end of the year. After all, you don’t rope in an actor of Stallone’s reputation and standing unless you’re planning to do something substantial with him, and Vol. 2‘s post-credits scenes set up a number of interesting scenarios.

Gunn previously revealed that the possibility of a spinoff for Stallone’s team was very much on the table, and with Ving Rhames, Michelle Yeoh, Michael Rosenbaum and Miley Cyrus filling out the rest of the lineup, that’s already a movie-caliber cast in place. However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Stakar could end up as the star of his own show instead, which would most likely be a Disney Plus exclusive focusing on his band of Ravagers.

This is far from the first time we’ve heard something similar, and it’s a lot more likely now that Marvel Studios are happily funnelling hundreds of millions dollars into the rapidly expanding roster of streaming series, the vast majority of which boast at least a handful of big names among the cast. And if Samuel L. Jackson can headline his own show well into his 70s, then there’s no reason why Sylvester Stallone couldn’t as well.