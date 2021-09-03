The Best Shows On Apple TV+ For September

Apple TV+ has a strong host of contenders for best shows this September. The following six TV series are some of the top around, and are well worth checking out. All feature variance in genres, eras, and styles, so viewers of all kinds are bound to fall in love with at least one show on this list, if not all.

Given the streaming service’s consistent output of top tier shows and talented casts, Apple TV+’s pricing of $4.99 per month (with one week free for new users) is a hard attribute to ignore, especially as other streaming services continue to push their prices upwards. The following shows are prime examples of the kind of quality television Apple is putting out, and why the cost at which you can gain access today is unrivaled.

Image by Apple TV+

Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, and Wrenn Schmidt star in this 1970’s drama that takes a look at alternate history in space travel. The science-fiction drama revolves around a United States where the Soviet Union was the first to the moon.



The series deals in mature, alternate takes on history and its effects on gender, race, and just what society as a whole has to gain from matching pace with the Soviet Union technologically.

Image by Apple TV+

After the original “Ted Lasso” bits took off in popularity, calls for the skits to become their own television show kept ringing loudly. Apparently, Apple TV+ took those calls seriously and made a hit comedy out of them.



Jason Sudeikis stars in this obscure comedy in which he takes over an English Premier League team despite having no experience in English football whatsoever. While Tottenham Hotspur is no longer the team under his jurisdiction, the laughs continue in a more fleshed out way in this award-winning television comedy.

Image by Apple TV+





Created by Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney, this comedy has a hint of the Always Sunny style, but in a much more controlled manner with less improv. Starring Rob himself, there isn't a shortage of talent shown when the developers of Mythic Quest, a hit MMORPG, battle amongst themselves and their own fans when trying to make their game the best it can be. Given the current cultural climate among certain MMORPG game developers , we couldn't blame you for wanting to see a better side of the coin. Luckily, Mythic Quest explores the space in classic American comedic style.

Image by Apple TV+

Hailee Steinfeld stars as a young Emily Dickinson in this 19th century timepiece. The comedy explores Emily’s life as she attempts to become the greatest poet in human history. The series places the viewer directly in front of the protagonist’s battle with the the era’s social constraints placed on her gender and sexuality.



For lovers of writing and wit, Dickinson is sure to impress.

Image by Apple TV+

Calls takes the horror genre, which was already experimental in many ways, and adds another original layer on top of it. The single season series tells the story leading up to an apocalyptic event through the medium of cellphone calls.



The show marks an interesting chapter in storytelling history, and signifies the first critically acclaimed, widely viewed show that explores scriptwriting through the lens (or microphone) of a cellphone. Of course, this has been done before, but not to the effectiveness that Calls manages to deliver on.



You wouldn’t expect this show to feature a star-studded cast, but it plays host to Pedro Pascal, Lily Collins, and Nick Jonas, just to name a few actors featured in this incredible show.

Image via Apple TV+

This reboot of the classic children’s series shows the story of four kids who have to solve the mystery of the ghost who haunts a local library. The escapades of our protagonists lead them against a myriad of fictional characters, all of which are unleashed from their respective books by the ghost.



Ghostwriter features acting performances from Amadi Chapata, Isaac Arellanes, Hannah Levinson, and Justin Sanchez. Consider it a fantastic option for both younger audiences and families who are looking for a show to share together.

Image by Apple TV+

M. Night Shyamalan is arguably the most polarizing contemporary director. His pieces tend to receive either love or hate, and are often beneficiaries of both. Servant, his psychological horror series for Apple TV+, is equally divisive. You’re either going to consider it one of the best shows you’ve ever seen, or it just won’t sit right with you.



For those who are into harsh, intense psychological horror, you’re most likely going to be the former. Servant features a strong cast in the form of Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free, and Ruptert Grint. Arguably, the strongest points of the show are found in its claustrophobic atmosphere and sharp camera work that, on its own, is enough to keep viewers invested from moment to moment.



The plot itself is complicated and difficult to accurately cipher, and is best discovered on a first-hand basis. Stay away if you aren’t ready to figure out the threads. But for anyone else, Servant is a must-watch.

The top shows of September are a mix of comedy, mysteries, historical pieces, and a lot of horror that pushes the envelope of the genre in more ways than one. It’s the perfect mix for audiences who like to balance their watch list with the more standard shows in tandem with the pieces that require a closer eye and stronger stomach to handle properly.

As is usually the case with Apple TV+, the offerings are numerous in number and high in quality. These original, exclusive series are hard to ignore as is, but with a $4.99 monthly price tag, Apple TV+ is beginning to rank higher than its competitors in both affordability and quality. The shows truly speak for themselves.