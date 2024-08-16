‘This is art’: ‘Big Brother’ fans celebrate the long-awaited house flip, deeming episode 15 to be ‘the best episode in years’

Ladies and gentlemen, Big Brother is truly back and better than ever. Beginning the season with brawls — notably between Angela Murray and Matt Hardeman and Tucker Des Lauriers and Cedric Hodges — Big Brother 26 has transitioned to the era of blindsides, with the house finally flipping on a notable contestant during last night’s live eviction.

Despite Angela winning the Head of Household competition, Quinn Martin used his oh-so powerful “Deepfake HOH” advantage — given to him by Ainsley (AKA BBAI) on day one in the Big Brother house — to hijack her HOH reign and control the nominations for the week instead. Nominating three houseguests — instead of the typical two — for eviction during this never-been-seen-before season, Cedric volunteered to be a pawn for the week, hopeful that his majority alliance would keep him safe.

In true Big Brother fashion, the pawn was sent home, and looks like loyalties are shifting in the game…

Cedric is blindsided, T’Kor and Kimo finally made the move & the house is in shambles before an endurance comp.



WE’RE SO BACK BIG BROTHER 🍿 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/1CXjryofEv — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) August 16, 2024

#BB26

The shock.

The tears.

Rubina screaming in joy Angela-style.

Cedric trying to mourn his entire game while piecing everything together.



This is art. pic.twitter.com/HiBr4lOW9y — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) August 16, 2024

This majority alliance that Cedric hoped would keep him safe is (or should we say was?) called “The Collective,” consisting of Kimo Apaka, T’kor Clottey, Joseph Rodriguez, Brooklyn Rivera, Chelsie Baham, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Quinn Martin, and Cedric Hodges, of course. Within said alliance was a sub-alliance called “The Pentagon,” consisting of the latter five “Collective” members and excluding Kimo, T’kor, and Joseph. Ouch!

Hearing about the alliance from special agent Angela — who has been eavesdropping on everyone in the house, for better or worse — the excluded members were furious, coming up with a plan to “blow up ‘The Pentagon'” once and for all. Joining forces with the floaters of the season — AKA Tucker Des Lauriers, Makensy Manbeck, and Leah Peters — Kimo, T’kor, and Joseph gathered enough votes to evict one of the key members of “The Pentagon” (AKA Cedric), and needless to say, Big Brother fans are beaming with excitement that the majority alliance has fallen:

THE HOUSE HAS FLIPPED AND THE PENTAGON HAS FALLEN #BB26 pic.twitter.com/0uttkB65g3 — Tom 🔑 (@tvtalkswithtom) August 16, 2024

Aside from the power in the Big Brother house — AKA Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles — shifting, others are just thrilled that Kimo and T’kor finally made a move. Despite both being as sweet as can be, they have been in the shadows all season long, but now appear to be the King and Queen of the castle:

#BB26 they legit pulled off one of the riskiest blindsides in a long time pic.twitter.com/l8387jTwyQ — Satan Frogie ❤️‍🔥 (@SatanFrogie) August 16, 2024

T’kor woke up and decided to be fearless and play the game. That’s my girl. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/MYB3eRgORq — B 💫🪩 (@BVISSOCOOL) August 15, 2024

For fans, such as myself, who have yet to develop strong feelings for any of the Big Brother 26 houseguests — well, aside from a burning hatred for Angela — they are just thrilled that juicy, dramatic Big Brother is back in action. After the past few seasons have been snoozefests (to say the least), this season is already reminiscent of old-school Big Brother seasons we know and love, and we are just getting started:

that was the best big brother episode in years #BB26 pic.twitter.com/ODJuwCcODn — president of kindness (@realityysimp) August 16, 2024

Watching peak Big Brother as a fan, not a player #BB26 pic.twitter.com/OdkSP6uZB5 — Taylor Hale (@TheTayMack) August 16, 2024

Good Big Brother is so so good I’m sorry I don’t make the rules #BB26 — Arisa Cox (@arisacox) August 16, 2024

With the game flipping upside down, the plot thickened when Tucker won the infamous Big Brother wall competition yesterday, ultimately securing his first Head of Household win. As a member of neither “The Pentagon” nor the now-disbanded “Collective,” it will be interesting to see who he nominates for eviction, but chances are his arch-nemesis (AKA Quinn) will find himself on the block.

Brand new Big Brother 26 episodes air every Sunday at 9:00pm ET/PT and every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00pm ET/PT. To see them for yourself, tune into CBS, because the next few weeks are certain to be a bloodbath. Yippee!

