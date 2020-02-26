Tom Holland Wants Spider-Man To Show Up In WandaVision

Tom Holland has emerged as one of the central figures of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future, both on-screen and off, and when asked in a recent interview which Disney+ series he’d like his high school hero to cameo in given the choice, the actor responded with his customary British enthusiasm, saying:

“I think the WandaVision show looks really cool…very stylistic. It almost looks like a bit of a sitcom with the way they’ve shot it. Paul and Elizabeth are, like, two of the nicest people I know, and I would love to work with them some more… That’d be great, Kevin Feige… If you want to do that, you know my number.”

The second Disney+ offering set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision is already shaping up to be a busy program. The six-episode series will feature the returns of Wanda Maximoff (and her comic-accurate costume) and the formerly-dead Vision, as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s FBI agent Jimmy Woo, Thor and Thor: The Dark World‘s Darcy Lewis, and a grown-up version of Captain Marvel‘s Monica Rambeau, all while introducing Teddy Altman, Tommy Shepherd, Billy Kaplan, and the Sentient World Observation and Response Department, otherwise known as S.W.O.R.D.

It’s therefore highly unlikely that Holland will wind up wheedling his way onto WandaVision, particularly given that his cross-company contract includes just one more individual Spider-Man adventure and another team-up project, and Marvel is certain to save that second appearance for a big screen blockbuster. On the other hand, the notoriously loose-lipped Londoner has already demonstrated a superhuman knack for getting what he, and Marvel fans, want.

He was the one, after all, who ultimately compelled former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and current Sony Pictures Chairman Tom Rothman to broker a deal that maintained, for at least a little longer, Spider-Man’s joint custody agreement between the studios. Such is the power of Holland that he persuaded both companies to make peace after renegotiations had previously broken down to the point that Sony CEO Tony Vinciquerra had openly declared the door on Peter Parker’s time in the MCU closed.

But I digress. WandaVision debuts on Disney+ in December of this year, leading directly into the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May of next year, while the third installment of the Wall-Crawler’s solo trilogy (rumored to introduce big-game hunter Sergei Kravinoff) is scheduled to premiere on July 21st of 2021.

Tom Holland, meanwhile, is also reportedly lined up for a cameo appearance in the third installment of Sony’s Universe of Marvel Character franchise, Venom 2, premiering October 2nd of this year.