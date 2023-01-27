What episode does Allison die in ‘Teen Wolf?’

Teen Wolf nostalgia is at an absolute peak right now in the wake of Paramount Plus releasing Teen Wolf: The Movie, the much-anticipated reunion movie that continues the story of the beloved MTV supernatural series. Originally running from 2010-2017, as loosely based on the 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox, Teen Wolf followed Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his pack of allies as they protected their town of Beacon Hills from paranormal threats.

One of the most popular characters from the show was Allison Argent, Scott’s original love interest who just happens to be the latest offspring of a legendary wolf-hunting family. After serving as the female lead for three years, star Crystal Reed elected to leave Teen Wolf during its third season, leading to a devastating storyline in which Allison was killed off.

In a shocking development, however, Teen Wolf: The Movie resurrects Allison, one of the few creative decisions the film makes that hasn’t infuriated the fans. So with Allison back on our screens, some may wish to revisit when she was written out the series. So what episode originally ended the story arc of Allison Argent?

When does Allison die in Teen Wolf?

Allison Argent dies in the episode titled “Insatiable,” the 23rd and penultimate installment of Teen Wolf season three, which is widely regarded to be the finest of the entire show by the fandom. For those that need reminding, this season saw the team face perhaps their most dangerous foe, the Nogitsune, who memorably possessed Stiles (Dylan O’Brien), turning Scott’s best friend into a deadly enemy.

In “Insatiable,” the fight against the Nogitsune reaches a crescendo as Scott’s pack engages in a nail-biting battle against a squad of the villain’s Oni demon soldiers. Allison manages to kill one of the Oni in the midst of battle, but is tragically killed by another. Although the couple had previously broken up due to the complications of their lives, Allison confesses that she still loves Scott, and he her, as she dies in his arms.

Scott may have had two other love interests over the course of the series, Kira (Arden Cho) and Malia (Shelley Hennig), but he never fully got over the loss of Allison. Although the character never returned in the show itself, Reed did appear in season five’s “Maid of Gevaudan,” which revealed the story of Allison’s (apparently identical) ancestor, the first Argent to be a hunter, Marie-Jeanne Valet.

So, before discovering exactly how Allison can be back in Teen Wolf: The Movie, now you know which episode you need to revisit in order to remind yourself where and how her storyline concluded the first time.