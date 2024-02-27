What is the first thing that the women of ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 do when they wake up in the morning?

As fans of the franchise would know, The Bachelor gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of its contestants — however, one major aspect has failed to make its way onto our television screens season after season: The morning routines of each cast member.

While filming The Bachelor, we cannot help but wonder what Joey Graziadei‘s 32 women were up to when the cameras were not rolling — especially when it came time to rise and shine — but fortunately, Bachelor Nation has us covered. Prior to the premiere of the hit competition show, each and every one of Joey’s hopefuls played a goofy game of 20 questions with the outlet, with some individuals even revealing their oh-so sacred morning routines.

What is the first thing that the women of The Bachelor season 28 do when they wake up? Keep scrolling to see for yourself, as some of these responses might just make you giggle.

What is the first thing that the women of The Bachelor season 28 do each and every morning?

Screengrab via The Bachelor/Facebook

Kicking things off, Daisy Kent told Bachelor Nation that the first thing she does each and every morning is “put on my cochlear implant,” something that has been a staple in her daily routine ever since she lost her hearing after battling Lyme disease in college.

To follow, two Bachelor contestants who double as dog moms — Lea Cayanan and Lexi Young — admitted that their morning routine involves their furry friends, rather than a cochlear implant:

Lea: “Snuggle my chiweenie, Peanut.” Lexi: “Walk my dog!”

Last but certainly not least, the struggle is real for Evalin Clark, admitting that upon opening her eyes each and every morning, she will “attempt to wake myself up by looking at notifications on my phone.” We are ashamed to admit it, but we could not relate to this more if we tried…

With an engagement inching closer and closer for Joey, fans of the Bachelor franchise cannot help but wonder what his morning routine consists of.

Does he make the bed?

Does he put contacts in?

Does he brush his teeth?

Does he open up the windows?

Does he turn off a white noise machine?

The world may never know!

Given that he is down to his final four hopefuls — Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, Kelsey Anderson, and Maria Georgas — it looks like he will need to learn what their respective morning routines tend to consist of, as one of them will become his fiancée at the end of the beloved competition series. How exciting is that?

To see for yourself who ultimately secures the final rose and a Neil Lane sparkler at the end of season 28, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu. With his “unprecedented ending” still to come, who knows what the future has in store…