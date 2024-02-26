What would be ‘The Bachelor’ star Rachel Nance’s last meal on Earth?

While her connection might not be as far along as fellow contestants Jenn Tran and Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance undoubtedly swept Joey Graziadei off of his feet, taking their relationship to new heights during their oh-so-romantic one-on-one date in episode 5 of The Bachelor. On said date, the two lovebirds tried Flamenco dancing together in Spain, ultimately causing their silly side to shine during the day, but on the contrary, Joey and Rachel got deeper and deeper as soon as the evening rolled around.

Recommended Videos

Rachel discussed her experience as a nurse during the dinner portion of the date — detailing the trials and tribulations that come with it as well — but fans of the Bachelor franchise were seeking answers to far goofier questions they had about the Hawaii native.

What’s her age, her guilty pleasure, her biggest pet peeves, and beyond? Fortunately, we got you covered, as Rachel answered all of these questions and more in a game of 20 questions with Bachelor Nation. She even revealed what her last meal on Earth would be, giving a glimpse into who she is — as well as what her food preferences are — beyond the beloved competition series.

What would be Rachel’s last meal on Earth?

Photo via ABC

While Jenn said Kentucky Fried Chicken and Daisy said ice cream and Chipotle in their respective games of 20 questions, Rachel had a much more interesting response when asked what her last meal on Earth would be, sharing with Bachelor Nation, “My last meal on earth would be Oxtail Adobo with extra ginger and white rice,” an extremely popular dish within Filipino culture.

Maybe it’s just me, but my mouth is definitely watering — and my stomach is definitely grumbling — after hearing that response. How scrumptious does that sound?

If Joey and Rachel are endgame, chances are Oxtail Adobo will become a part of their day-to-day diet, but will she end up stealing his heart when season 28 comes to a close, outlasting stunners like Kelsey Anderson, Kelsey Toussant, Maria Georgas, and more? According to Reality Steve, the remainder of the show — as well as its unprecedented ending — is sure to be sensational, so you won’t want to miss everything that is to come!