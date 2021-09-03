What’s New, Cool, And Coming Soon On Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is gaining more and more momentum as time moves forward. The streaming service has become conveniently available across multiple devices, with a large number of exclusive original shows to serve as its backbone.
The service features a web and mobile application, as well as compatibility with any Apple TV 4k, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation, and Xbox device. Essentially, the application works with any and all modern entertainment systems you have.
This kind of convenience isn’t unheard of for streaming services, but one huge benefit separating Apple TV+ from the herd is the competitive pricing that comes with it. While other streaming services continue to slowly creep their prices upwards, Apple TV+ remains at a flat $4.99 per month, with a current plan that gives new users a week for free.
This deal only looks sweeter in the face of the originals Apple TV+ has created. Each are high quality, passionately created pieces of art in all genres that you can only find on Apple TV+. Here’s just a small number of new shows.
Mr. Corman
A lifelong dream of working in music hasn’t quite panned out in the way Josh wanted. After an attempt at marriage that fails before it begins, our protagonist finds himself in a very grounded situation in which he has much to be grateful for and much to be disappointed over.
The show displays a balancing act between dark comedy and heartfelt drama that speaks to the growing adults who await the gravity of life to present some definitive meaning or purpose that makes everything worthwhile. It’s the writing, directing, and acting performance by Gorden-Levitt that makes this show an entertaining, down-to-earth window into our own lives and strife.
CODA
Torn between her responsibility toward her family and the opportunity that presents itself in singing, Ruby struggles to find the answers to what life needs of her and what she needs of herself. This drama follows an internal conflict as much as it does an external one, and the contents of that strife are displayed expertly in this film thanks to solid acting performances by the cast and masterful direction from Siân Heder.
CODA isn’t a grand story of twists and incredible triumph, but a grounded, faithful story dressed in all of the realism and troubles that pull at the heart while making it entirely stronger.
Truth Be Told
When the case that brought Poppy to fame comes back with evidence that the convicted may be innocent, Poppy is forced to grapple with the reality that the judicial system might be better left out of the public’s hands. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, Truth Be Told provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.
See
Fans will rejoice to know that See also features such talents as Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodward.
9/11: Inside the President’s War Room
With such heavy and timely content, this documentary is bound to grip viewers tighter the more information it reveals. Having such a piece today surrounding an event that took place two decades ago will surely act as an informative source of first-hand accounts for what led U.S. politics to where it is today.
Come From Away
This piece, directed by Christopher Ashley, is one of hopeful connections being created in times of turmoil and uncertainty. It was filmed in the Gerald Schoenfeld theater in New York City. For Broadway buffs, the music theatrics and theater recording will give a familiar style of entertainment and performance that requires no ticket for entry.
For casual watchers, the story itself transcends any one style of showmanship, and will certainly be a worthy investment of time thanks to the heartfelt lessons Come From Away provides.
The Morning Show
Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, the star-studded cast portray the lives of the casters as ones of high-energy and exhausting demands that never seem to cease. The struggle to maintain a sense of control of their crises, both personal and professional, mounts a great task for all three members of the team.
What follows are strong acting performances and expert direction from Mimi Leder that any viewer can get hooked on.
Foundation
The setting walks the fine line between a gritty realism and futuristic astonishment that many tales attempt to capture. The story itself is a classic tale of self sacrifice in the face of great opposition that obscures the very fabric of truth itself. With the brilliance of the story it’s based on and the talent available to it, Foundation is poised to take over television as one of the stronger series in recent times.