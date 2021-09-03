What’s New, Cool, And Coming Soon On Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is gaining more and more momentum as time moves forward. The streaming service has become conveniently available across multiple devices, with a large number of exclusive original shows to serve as its backbone.

The service features a web and mobile application, as well as compatibility with any Apple TV 4k, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation, and Xbox device. Essentially, the application works with any and all modern entertainment systems you have.

This kind of convenience isn’t unheard of for streaming services, but one huge benefit separating Apple TV+ from the herd is the competitive pricing that comes with it. While other streaming services continue to slowly creep their prices upwards, Apple TV+ remains at a flat $4.99 per month, with a current plan that gives new users a week for free.

This deal only looks sweeter in the face of the originals Apple TV+ has created. Each are high quality, passionately created pieces of art in all genres that you can only find on Apple TV+. Here’s just a small number of new shows.

Image via Apple TV+

Joseph Gorden-Levitt has been given full control of his own production in Mr. Corman. The dramatic comedy is written, directed, starred, and produced by Gorden-Levitt himself. Mr. Corman follows the life of Josh Corman, a man approaching the dreaded middle ages of his life.



A lifelong dream of working in music hasn’t quite panned out in the way Josh wanted. After an attempt at marriage that fails before it begins, our protagonist finds himself in a very grounded situation in which he has much to be grateful for and much to be disappointed over.



The show displays a balancing act between dark comedy and heartfelt drama that speaks to the growing adults who await the gravity of life to present some definitive meaning or purpose that makes everything worthwhile. It’s the writing, directing, and acting performance by Gorden-Levitt that makes this show an entertaining, down-to-earth window into our own lives and strife.

Image via Apple TV+

To be a CODA is to be a child of deaf adults. Being the only member of her family that can hear, 17-year-old Ruby Rossi’s life consists of interpreting for her parents and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat with her brother and father (Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant). Spurred on by her choirmaster, Ruby (Emilia Jones) finds a hidden talent in the form of singing and is pushed to apply to a music school of great esteem.



Torn between her responsibility toward her family and the opportunity that presents itself in singing, Ruby struggles to find the answers to what life needs of her and what she needs of herself. This drama follows an internal conflict as much as it does an external one, and the contents of that strife are displayed expertly in this film thanks to solid acting performances by the cast and masterful direction from Siân Heder.



CODA isn’t a grand story of twists and incredible triumph, but a grounded, faithful story dressed in all of the realism and troubles that pull at the heart while making it entirely stronger.

Image via Apple TV+

Descend into the world of true-crime podcasts. This NAACP Image Award–winning mystery anthology drama series stars Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Parnell, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Kate Hudson joins Octavia Spencer for the new season of this gripping mystery.



When the case that brought Poppy to fame comes back with evidence that the convicted may be innocent, Poppy is forced to grapple with the reality that the judicial system might be better left out of the public’s hands. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, Truth Be Told provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.



Image via Apple TV+

See takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Societies take shape, managing to find ways of living without eyesight. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss—the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see—who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed. Alfre Woodard stars as Paris, Baba Voss’s spiritual leader.



Fans will rejoice to know that See also features such talents as Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodward.

Image via Apple TV+

Watch the decision-making process unfold during the events of Sept. 11, 2001 through the eyes of then President Bush himself in this documentary. Featuring narration from Jeff Daniels and exclusive information from the politicians who were in control when the terrorist attacks took place, 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room is a documentary for those who want a closer look at how and why the events that took place 20 years ago unfolded.



With such heavy and timely content, this documentary is bound to grip viewers tighter the more information it reveals. Having such a piece today surrounding an event that took place two decades ago will surely act as an informative source of first-hand accounts for what led U.S. politics to where it is today.

Image via Apple TV+

The filmed version of the Broadway musical Come From Away retells the story of over 7,000 people who were stranded in the minuscule town of Gander, Newfoundland after the events of 9/11. The stranded are welcomed into the Gander community, and both they and locals are forced to come to terms with the events that have put them into such a precarious position.



This piece, directed by Christopher Ashley, is one of hopeful connections being created in times of turmoil and uncertainty. It was filmed in the Gerald Schoenfeld theater in New York City. For Broadway buffs, the music theatrics and theater recording will give a familiar style of entertainment and performance that requires no ticket for entry.



For casual watchers, the story itself transcends any one style of showmanship, and will certainly be a worthy investment of time thanks to the heartfelt lessons Come From Away provides.

Image via Apple TV+

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, The Morning Show is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.



Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, the star-studded cast portray the lives of the casters as ones of high-energy and exhausting demands that never seem to cease. The struggle to maintain a sense of control of their crises, both personal and professional, mounts a great task for all three members of the team.



What follows are strong acting performances and expert direction from Mimi Leder that any viewer can get hooked on.

Image via Apple TV+