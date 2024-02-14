When does Lea Cayanan go home on ‘The Bachelor?’

After her claws came out, she might not be the perfect match for Joey after all...

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season 28 of The Bachelor. Scroll at your own risk…

Recommended Videos

After displaying a great quality of character during night one of The Bachelor, Lea Cayanan ultimately received the coveted First Impression Rose from the handsome Joey Graziadei, however, their relationship appears to have gone downhill as of late.

With just ten women remaining, Lea has unfortunately started to fade into the background when it comes to her connection with Joey, failing to receive a date during episode 2, and embarking on only group dates since then. Becoming a mean girl in episodes 4 and 5 — consistently berating Maria Georgas for simply letting her spunky side shine — Lea has become the root of all of the drama in Sydney Gordon‘s absence, leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise to assume that she is not the perfect match for the tennis professional (no pun intended).

“LEA BEING A POT STIRRER WAS NOT SOMETHING I SAW COMING #TheBachelor” “NOW LEA HATING ON HER OWN FRIENDS HELP ME THIS GIRL IS MEANNN #TheBachelor” “The amount of time Lea spends talking about Maria is embarrassing for her. #TheBachelor” “Lea turning into the new villain as soon as Sydney got sent home #TheBachelor”

Because of this, viewers are wondering when this wicked witch will be sent back to the West Coast, and fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Lea is sent home during the sixth rose ceremony of the season

Image via ABC

At the end of episode 5, Joey Graziadei revealed that the top ten women — consisting of Maria Georgas, Daisy Kent, Jenn Tran, Katelyn DeBacker, Kelsey Anderson, Kelsey Toussant, Lexi Young, Rachel Nance, Jess Edwards, and (of course) Lea Cayanan — would be heading to Montreal, Canada, where he would embark on two magical one-on-one dates.

According to Reality Steve, Joey decides to take Maria and Kelsey on their first one-on-one dates in Montreal, leaving Katelyn, Jess, and Lea as the only three individuals who have failed to receive an individual date with The Bachelor himself. Naturally, these three women are send on a one way trip back to the United States, with Jess getting eliminated during the group date, and Katelyn and Lea getting eliminated during the sixth rose ceremony of the season.

While Lea might not have found lasting love with Joey, fans of The Bachelor franchise are left with just one burning question: Who did?

To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series Mondays on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu. With Lea Cayanan’s villain origin story continuing in Montreal, episode 6 is sure to be jam-packed with juicy drama!