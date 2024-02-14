Which celebrity couple does ‘The Bachelor’ contestant Lea Cayanan consider ‘relationship goals?’

After all, they are as cute as can be!

On night one of The Bachelor season 28, Lea Cayanan definitely began her journey on the beloved competition series with a bang, earning the coveted First Impression Rose from Joey Graziadei himself, which was quite the feat considering the fact that there were over 30 other women in the Bachelor Mansion that fateful night.

Now, with just ten women remaining, Lea has started to fade into the background, failing to receive a date during episode 2 and embarking on only group dates since then. Becoming a mean girl in episodes 4 and 5 — targeting Maria Georgas now that Sydney Gordon is out of the house — Lea is finally starting to shine once again (and not for good reason).

While she may be involved in some drama, Lea is still hopeful that she is the perfect match for the tennis professional, but will he end up being the Travis Kelce to her Taylor Swift, the Tom Holland to her Zendaya, the Jay Z to her Beyonce, and beyond? In an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, Lea dished which celebrity couple she considers #RelationshipGoals, a duo that she is looking for a love just like (hopefully with Joey).

Which celebrity couple does Lea consider #RelationshipGoals?

“I think a celebrity couple that is the definition of #RelationshipGoals is the Obamas,” Lea shared with Bachelor Nation, and we seriously could not agree more. They are as cute as can be!

In fact, the country could not stop talking about Barack Obama’s sweet message for Michelle Obama’s 40th birthday, sharing some tear-jerking words with his 36.5 million Instagram followers. “This is what 60 looks like. Happy birthday to my better half — who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can’t wait to see what this new decade brings you,” he wrote on January 17. Is someone chopping onions in here?

Nonetheless, despite the drama she might be a part of at the moment, could Lea and Joey find lasting love like the Obamas have? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

According to Reality Steve, the remainder of season 28 is definitely going to be a must-see…